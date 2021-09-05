🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area proved to be much more evenly matched across the length of their lineups than most Wyoming Valley Conference girls tennis opponents, but the host Lady Patriots still managed four straight-set victories Tuesday on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Lady Warriors.

Every losing player or doubles team in the match picked up at least six games before falling short.

Pittston Area swept doubles with the help of a second-set tiebreaker at the number-one spot.

Jacy VanOsdel-Katie Koss defeated Morgan Slusser-Ella Rau, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1), and Laura Farber-Ayla Krieger defeated Jillian Graham-Milanna Bocchiaro, 6-3, 7-5.

The Lady Patriots also won the first two singles spot.

Megan Kapacs defeated Cadence Cable, 6-3, 6-4, at number one. Quinn Carden downed Ava Vacula, 6-4, 6-2.

Jocelyn Williams earned Wyoming Area’s point at third singles by outlasting Bethany Yashkus, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Each team had one other match later in the week.

Both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area wound up 1-1 on the week and are now 1-2 overall.

Wyoming Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 2

Jocelyn Williams won, 6-0, 6-0, at third singles Thursday when Wyoming Area picked up its first team victory of the season.

Ella Rau and Morgan Slusser won in straight sets at first doubles for the Lady Warriors, who received a point at second doubles for a forfeit victory.

Crestwood 4, Pittston Area 1

Katie Koss and Jacy Van Osdol won a lengthy match at first doubles for Pittston Area’s point in Thursday’s loss to Crestwood.

Koss-Osdol defeated Olivia Richards-Sydney Bruno, 7-6 (9-7), 6-7 (3-7), 6-4.