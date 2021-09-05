🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood remained unbeaten through four matches Friday after when it snapped Pittston Area’s three-match winning streak with a 162-179 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1-2 crossover at Blue Ridge Trail.

Owen Blazick shot 2-over-par, 38 to beat Crestwood teammate Derek Johnson by one shot for medalist.

Tyler Wassel led Pittston Area with a 43. Zach Valeski (44), Sean Connors (45) and Karl Pecha (47) competed the team score.

Wyoming Seminary 167, Wyoming Area 192

Nick Werner shot 2-under-par, 34 Thursday at Huntsville Golf Club to lead Wyoming Seminary to the WVC Division 3 victory.

Jake Mulhern had a 44 and Brady Noone a 45 to lead Wyoming Area.

Lake-Lehman 136, Wyoming Area 191

Lake-Lehman followed up its Tom Tryba Memorial Tournament title from the day before by posting a four-man team score of 8-under-par Tuesday at Huntsville Golf Club while beating two opponents, including Wyoming Area.

Dan Schutter had a 47 to lead Wyoming Area. Jeremy Layland, Jack Mulhern and Matt Rusinchak each shot 48.