Crestwood (0-2) at Tunkhannock (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (15-8), 3rd year; Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (13-19), 4th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 33-21 in 20220

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 20-6 in 1982

All-Time Series: Crestwood 12-9

Scouting Crestwood: Offense has been an issue with Crestwood. The Comets have scored just two offensive TDs this season, both in the season-opening 33-13 loss to Williamsport. Last Friday, Crestwood fell 14-9 to Berwick, with a safety and interception return by Brendan Dennis accounting for the points. The offense is averaging just 147 yards and has turned over the ball five times.

Scouting Tunkhannock: After an uneven performance against Abington Heights in a 16-0 loss to begin the season, Tunkhannock turned things around in a 36-13 win vs. Pittston Area. The Tigers took control with a 21-point third quarter. RB Ty Konen had a strong game running and catching the ball. QB Ben Chilson was a throwing and running threat.

Bottom Line: Crestwood was a big favorite when the schedule was released. Not sure that holds true now.

Hazleton Area (0-2) at Berwick (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dennis Buchman (4-5), 2nd year; Berwick’s Carmen DeFrancesco (163-106), 25th year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 30-25 in 2020

First Meeting: Berwick 14-6 in 1992

All-Time Series: Berwick 21-6

Scouting Hazleton Area: At first glance, it appeared Hazleton Area hung with powerful Harrisburg in a 31-21 loss. Upon closer review, Harrisburg had the game in the bag with a 31-0 lead in the second half. The running game hasn’t found any traction with just 54 yards and 1.5 yards-per-carry through two games. The defense has been on the field way too long so far.

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs bounced back from a 43-0 loss to Southern Columbia to defeat Crestwood 14-9. Getting RB Aiden Mason back in the fray was helpful, but overall the offense hasn’t been very effective. The unit has scored one touchdown, with the other coming on an interception return by Spencer Kishbaugh. Berwick looks like it will be a defense-first team for now.

Bottom Line: A game that really doesn’t have a clear-cut favorite. Berwick’s D could be the difference.

Holy Redeemer (0-2) at Milton Area (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (1-15), 3rd year; Milton Area’s Phil Davis (6-33), 5th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals used a couple big-play passes to keep pace with Mid Valley midway through the second quarter, but then the Spartans’ running game proved too much in the 54-14 loss. Justice Shoats and Zach Perta are fast enough to get past defenders and QB Jacob Hunter can get the ball to them. But the run offense and run defense remain works in progress.

Scouting Milton Area: The program hasn’t had much success recently, but is off to its best start in 21 years. The Black Panthers rolled Warrior Run 48-14 last Friday. The defense had two pick-6s, the special teams scored and the offense piled up plenty of yardage. RB Chris Doyle led a powerful running game, something that doesn’t bode well for Holy Redeemer.

Bottom Line: Redeemer is surrendering 338 yards rushing per game. Expect Milton Area to exploit the situation.

Holy Cross (1-1) at Hanover Area (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Holy Cross’ Joe Giorgio (1-1), 1st year; Hanover Area’s Rick Hummer (4-14), 3rd year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Holy Cross: The Crusaders led Carbondale Area 21-15 at halftime before the bottom fell out in the second half of the 54-27 loss. The run defense showed cracks in the first half before crumbling in the final two quarters. Still, Holy Cross looks like it will be better than anticipated. The Crusaders no doubt have a far way to go, but progress has been noted. The offense is much better than in the recent past.

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 24-21 win over Susquehanna. RB Jeremy Vega scored the winning TD with about three minutes remaining. However, the rushing stats overall weren’t impressive. The passing game, though, took it up a notch from the season opener as Christian Torres threw three TD passes — two to Jake Zola and another to Sean Dooner.

Bottom Line: The last time Hanover Area won two in a row was prior to the 10-game losing streak. The Hawkeyes may get a winning streak going.

Lake-Lehman (1-1) at Dunmore (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (79-46) 12th year; Dunmore’s Kevin McHale (11-10), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Dunmore 28-15 in 2015

First Meeting: Dunmore 21-7 in 2014

All-Time Series: Dunmore 2-0

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights found themselves in a defensive tussle against Nanticoke Area before Colby Roberts scored on a pair of fourth-quarter runs for a 15-0 victory. Lehman lost much of its firepower to graduation and that’s shown thus far. The passing game has just 56 yards, something the Black Knights used to gain on one play in the recent past. Despite a strong effort from Roberts last Friday, the running game has been pedestrian.

Scouting Dunmore: Things have been rough for the Bucks, who have scored nine points all season. That’s not what’s expected from one of the top District 2 Class 2A teams in recent seasons. The offense sputtered in a 28-7 loss to Old Forge, with a last-second touchdown preventing a shutout. Losing standout RB Cristian Buckley to graduation hurts, but no one could have envisioned the offense going this flat.

Bottom Line: Looks like a low-scoring game that could go either way.

Mifflin County (0-2) at Williamsport (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Mifflin County’s Scott Sechler (12-29), 6th year; Williamsport’s Chuck Crews (51-58) 10th year

Last Meeting: Williamsport 49-26 in 2017

First Meeting: Mifflin County 41-13 in 2012

All-Time Series: Tied 3-3

Scouting Mifflin County: The Huskies have been outscored 79-6 in their first two games. QB Jared Lyons is the leading rusher with a paltry 42 yards. As a team, Mifflin County is averaging 2.0 yards per carry. The passing offense has been struggling mightily as well. Looks like a rough season will continue for the Huskies, who have lost nine in a row.

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires once again faced their Kryptonite in Altoona, losing 31-24. The winning score came with 1:32 remaining, sending Williamsport to yet another heartbreaker vs. Altoona. Four turnovers didn’t help matters. After hitting on big plays for scores in the opener vs. Crestwood, the Millionaires’ longest TD vs. Altoona was 7 yards.

Bottom Line: A good game for Williamsport to get back on track.

Nanticoke Area (0-2) at Wyoming Area (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (43-70), 12th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (81-54) 13th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 42-7 in 2020

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 21-20 in 1971

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 34-7-1

Scouting Nanticoke Area: Nanticoke Area battled Lake-Lehman to a stalemate through three quarters. Alas, a couple fourth-quarter touchdowns led to a 15-0 loss. The offense has been an issue early on with just one touchdown. The run defense has allowed two 100-yard rushers and 6.1 yards-per-carry. Neither is a good sign as the Trojans head up Route 11.

Scouting Wyoming Area: Wyoming Area edged Wilkes-Barre Area 31-30 for its second consecutive win over a Class 6A opponents. Things got real wobbly late in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors overcame those obstacles. The offense receive big plays from backup RB Nico Sciandra and WRs John Morgan and Rocco Pisano. Some guys got nicked up and some already were, but the backups showed their mettle.

Bottom Line: The lack of offense will doom Nanticoke Area.

Wilkes-Barre Area (1-1) at Dallas (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (82-82), 16th year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (46-26), 7th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 34-13 in 2020

First Meeting: Dallas 35-7 in 2019

All-Time Series: Dallas 2-0

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack suffered a 31-30 loss to Wyoming Area. QB Javant McClary was dinged up and didn’t play in the second half. Big-play threat Mekhi Nelson took over and played admirably, but half the battle with him is locating him pre-snap. No such issue when he’s behind center. WBA had opportunities to win at the end, but came up empty.

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers got shoved around a lot against Wyoming Valley West, yet pulled out a 28-27 overtime victory. The win was needed for the young team. It wasn’t pretty, no doubt, as the defense had trouble stopping the running game. The offense never cleared enough running room, but the group did just enough to win.

Bottom Line: Pretty even game that could be the best of the night.

Wyoming Valley West (1-1) at Pittston Area (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Jack Baranski (6-13) 3rd year; Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (14-26), 5th year

Last Meeting: Valley West 26-24 in 2020

First Meeting: Valley West 40-6 in 1970

All-Time Series: Valley West 32-11

Scouting WVW: The Spartans’ offense in a 28-27 overtime loss to Dallas was reminiscent of the flying wedge formation, which was banned in 1894 because of injuries. They bunched everyone at the line and bashed RB Isaiah Cobb at the defense. He carried 53 times for 293 yards and four TDs. It’s doubtful they’ll deviate from it against a Pittston Area defense which has issues vs. the run.

Scouting Pittston Area: Pittston Area got right back into its game with Tunkhannock with a pair of TD pass from Drew Delucca to Kevin Lockett to end the first half. Then came the third quarter where the defense surrendered 21 points in a 36-13 loss. While Delucca had some success throwing the ball, the running game added no balance. Tunkhannock, a pass-first team, had plenty of success running the ball.

Bottom Line: The Spartans’ running attack has a good chance of overwhelming the Patriots.