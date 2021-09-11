Usamah Alansari secures a pass from Wyoming Area quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick, left, on the ground, picking up a gain of 23 yards on the play.

Aaron Crossley (5) smashes across the end zone scoring the first Warriors touchdown on a 6-yard pitch from QB Blaise Sokach-Minnick.

Wyoming Area took charge from the game’s first play from scrimmage Friday night as Drew Mruk (21) recovered a fumble.

WEST PITTSTON — The good vibrations on the Nanticoke Area sideline lasted all of one play.

The Trojans’ Jaylin Collins returned the opening kick half the length of the field into Wyoming Area territory. From that point, the glimmer of hope turned into an onslaught of despair.

Wyoming Area pounded Nanticoke Area for a 47-13 victory on Friday night. The Warriors remain undefeated through three games on the season.

“We did a great job, spreading the ball around and getting all of our playmakers involved,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “Our skill guys, led by Rocco Pizano, were making big plays in the passing game. It was important for us to build our confidence.”

The Warriors forced a fumble on the first Nanticoke Area offensive play. On the Wyoming Area’s second play, Pizano caught a 42-yard catch down the field into the red zone. Quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick avoided a fleet of Nanticoke Area defenders and flicked a pass in traffic to Aaron Crossley for a 4-yard touchdown.

Sokach-Minnick’s quick thinking and accurate passing kept the Nanticoke Area secondary on its heels. In just one half’s worth of work, the Wyoming Area senior quarterback completed 11 of 14 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns.

“He was throwing amazing,” Crossley said. “He should have had five honestly! I kind of messed up the last play. But he still got it done.”

All four of his touchdowns were thrown to different Wyoming Area receivers. Pizano found the end zone on a 22-yard pass on the team’s second drive. Usamah Alansari had one of his two touchdowns on the night via a 17-yard connection in the second quarter. Sokach-Minnick closed out his lucrative first half by finding John Morgan in the corner of the end zone to put Wyoming Area ahead by a 40-0 score at halftime.

Alansari also had a touchdown on a 58-yard punt return.

With three wins under its belt, Wyoming Area faces state powerhouse Southern Columbia next weekend. Even with a formidable opponent on the horizon, the Warriors didn’t overlook the winless Trojans on Friday night.

“Southern Columbia is a big game,” Crossley said. “But we have to treat this like any other game. We came in focused and saw it out.”

Nanticoke Area added a pair of touchdowns in the second half. Payton Kepp escaped Wyoming Area defenders for a 59-yard run on the Trojans’ opening possession of the third quarter. Jayden Heslett punched in Nanticoke Area’s second touchdown with 10:42 left in the game.

Despite the lopsided score, the Trojans outran the Warriors by a 166-118 margin. Nanticoke’s rush defense kept the Wyoming Area runners to less than 5 yards per carry.

“You get better playing better teams,” Nanticoke Area coach Ron Bruza said. “We’re hoping that’s what happens here. We’ve played some Grade A programs. What’s great about football is you get another shot at it next week.”

Wyoming Area 47, Nanticoke 13

Nanticoke`0`0`7`6 — 13

Wyoming Area`20`20`7`0 — 47

First quarter

WA — Aaron Crossley 4 pass from Blaise Sokach-Minnick (kick fail), 8:23

WA — Rocco Pizano 22 pass from Sokach-Minnick (pass fail), 5:19

WA — Leonardo Haros 28 run (Haros run), 2:18

Second quarter

WA — Usamah Alansari 17 from Sokach-Minnick (Jayden Rusyn kick), 9:18

WA — Alansari 58 punt return (kick fail), 6:44

WA — John Morgan 12 from Sokach-Minnick (Hallie Kranson kick), 1:21

Third quarter

NAN — Payton Kepp 59 run (Sophia Lukowski kick), 8:49

WA —Nico Sciandra 1 run (Liam Burke kick), 5:12

Fourth quarter

NAN — Jayden Heslett 4 run (kick fail), 10:42

Team statistics`NAN`WA

First downs`8`15

Rushes-yards`30-166`26-118

Passing yards`17`208

Total yards`183`326

Passing`4-9-2`12-18-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-8

Punts-avg.`4-26`1-42

Fumbles-lost`3-2`1-0

Penalties-yards`0-0`6-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NAN, Kepp 6-71, Ashton Brozusky 8-14, Seth Raymer 1-4, Zack Fox 4-19, Heslett 5-32, Alex Fine 4-23, Lucas Stachowiak 1-2, TEAM 1-1. WA, Sciandra 7-14, Crossley 2-7, Sokach-Minnick 2-(minus-4), Haros 3-47, Pizano 1-8, Keegan Rusyn 1-2, Michael Crane 5-9, Matthew Rutkoski 1-(minus-1), Damien Lefkoski 2-42, Matthew Ragantesi 1-0, Dylan Rosati 1-(minus-6).

PASSING — NAN, Raymer 4-9-2-17. WA, Sokach-Minnick 11-14-0-208, Pizano 1-1-0-27, Lefkoski 0-3-0-0.

RECEIVING —NAN, JJ Kus 1-4, John Kus 1-(minus-2), Kepp 2-15. WA, Alansari 2-22, Pizano 3-69, Crossley 2-23, Sokach-Minnick 1-27, Sciandra 1-19, Morgan 3-64, Riley Knaub 1-6.

INTERCEPTIONS — WA, Alansari 1-0, Morgan 1-29