The sideline official watches closely as Leonardo Haros (22) races in for a 27-yard touchdown against Nanticoke Area Friday night.

Aaron Crossley (5) smashes across the end zone scoring the first Warrior touchdown on a 6-yard pitch from QB Blaise Sokach-Minnick.

After escaping several tackles, Wyoming Area’s Rocco Pizano (3) ran for long yardage on a pass from Socach-Minnick.

Usamah Alansari (14) secures the ball after receiving a pass from Wyoming Area QB Blaise Sokach-Minnick, left, on the ground, before being stopped for a 23-yard gain against Nanticoke Area in first quarter action at Sobeski Field on Friday night.

EXETER — The good vibrations on the Nanticoke sidelines lasted all of one play.

The Trojans’ Jaylin Collins returned the opening kick half the length of the field into Wyoming Area territory. From that point, the glimmer of hope turned into an onslaught of despair.

Wyoming Area pounded Nanticoke, 47-13, Friday night to remain undefeated through three games on the season.

“We did a great job, spreading the ball around and getting all of our playmakers involved,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said. “Our skill guys, led by Rocco Pizano, were making big plays in the passing game. It was important for us to build our confidence.”

The Warriors forced a fumble on the first Nanticoke offensive play. On Wyoming Area’s second play, Rocco Pizano caught a 42-yard catch down the field into the Red Zone.

Quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick avoided a fleet of Nanticoke defenders and flicked a pass in traffic to Aaron Crossley for a 4-yard touchdown.

Sokach-Minnick’s quick thinking and accurate passing kept the Nanticoke secondary on its heels. In just one half’s worth of work, the Wyoming Area senior quarterback completed 11 of 14 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns.

“He was throwing amazing,” Crossley said. “He should have had five honestly! I kind of messed up the last play. But he still got it done.”

Sokach-Minnick’s four touchdowns were thrown to different Wyoming Area receivers.

Pizano found the end zone on a 22-yard pass on the team’s second drive. Usamah Alansari had one of his two touchdowns on the night via a 17-yard connection in the second quarter. Sokach-Minnick closed out his lucrative first half by finding John Morgan in the corner of the end zone to put Wyoming Area ahead by a 40-0 score at halftime.

Alansari also had a touchdown on a 58-yard punt return.

With three wins under their belt, Wyoming Area faces state powerhouse Southern Columbia next weekend. Even with a formidable opponent on the horizon, the Warriors didn’t overlook the winless Trojans on Friday night.

“Southern Columbia is a big game,” Crossley said. “But we have to treat this like any other game. We came in focused and saw it out.”

Nanticoke added a pair of touchdowns in the second half. Payton Kepp escaped Wyoming Area defenders for a 59-yard run on the Trojans’ opening possession of the third quarter. Jayden Heslett punched in Nanticoke’s second touchdown with 10:42 left in the game.

BY THE NUMBERS

Nick Elko was in on a team-high six tackles for Wyoming Area, including one for a loss and another to assist on a loss. … John Morgan went 47 yards with his only kickoff return and 36 yards with his only punt return. … Nanticoke had a 166-118 lead in rushing yardage, but Wyoming Area dominated the other statistics. The Warriors led 15-8 in first downs and 326-183 in total offense. … Rocco Pizano caught three passes for 69 yards. … Leo Haros was the leading rusher for Wyoming Area with 47 yards on three carries.

UP NEXT

Wyoming Area hosts a battle of unbeatens Friday night when it faces four-time defending Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A state champion Southern Columbia. The Tigers improved to 3-0 Friday night with a 51-15 victory over Loyalsock Township. Southern Columbia is led by all-state running back Gavin Garcia, who ran for 1,921 yards in 12 games last season, including 217 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-14 romp over Wilmington in the state final. Friday’s win over Loyalsock was Southern Columbia’s 63rd straight overall and 90th straight regular-season win.