🔊 Listen to this

Jiana Moran produced eight of her 15 service points with aces and also contributed 18 assists Wednesday when Pittston Area defeated Wyoming Area, 25-13, 25-20, 25-13, in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls volleyball match.

Emma Rinaldi, Tyra Winters and Ava Butcher also delivered with their serves in addition to turning Moran’s sets into points.

Rinaldi had 11 service points, five kills and four blocks.

Winters had 14 service points, four of them on aces, to go along with seven kills. Butcher got five of her seven service points on aces and also had six kills.

Related Video

Pittston Area finished the week with a 2-1 record while Wyoming Area was at 0-2.

Crestwood 3, Pittston Area 2

Crestwood rallied Thursday to hand Pittston Area its first loss in a lengthy match, 26-24, 21-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-8.

Tyra Winters had 30 digs, six blocks and five kills in the loss.

Amanda Fath had 10 blocks and seven kills. Jiana Moran had 10 digs, 14 assists and three blocks. Sophia Vanesko had 35 digs.

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Area 0

Tunkhannock swept the Sept. 3 opener, 25-11, 25-16, 25-22.