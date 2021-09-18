Nation’s longest winning streak was in in jeopardy until last minute

WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area was right there. So close to ending the longest winning streak in the nation.

But as the Warriors found out in painful fashion, Southern Columbia didn’t win 63 consecutive games coming into Friday night by luck. The Tigers instead overcame a miserable first half and rallied to defeat Wyoming Area, 37-30.

Southern Columbia did so by driving 99 yards after stuffing Wyoming Area on a fourth-and-goal run at the 1-yard line with just over three minutes remaining. Gavin Garcia’s 1-yard touchdown with 31.8 seconds left and Wes Barnes’ ensuing two-point conversion run gave the Tigers their first lead of the game and closed the scoring.

“An incredible high school football game,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “It was everything you hoped for with a high level of competition. Our guys poured everything they had out on that field tonight.

“Very proud of their effort tonight.”

Wyoming Area had, perhaps, an opportunity to seal the win after Aaron Crossley recovered a fumble at the Southern Columbia 22 with 7:30 remaining and the Warriors up 30-29.

The Warriors used a 12-yard reception by John Morgan to set up a first-and-goal at the Tigers 9. Southern Columbia, though, stuffed a fourth-down run and took over with 3:10 left.

Garcia got the Tigers out of the hole with a 9-yard run followed with a 54-yard run on which he used just about every possible move to avoid tacklers. He and fullback Wes Barnes kept the drive moving before his 11-yard run set up first-and-goal at the 1.

Garcia then scored his fifth touchdown of the night to complete a rally from a 24-7 halftime deficit.

“We got the ball and were like in a trench,” said Garcia, referring to the pitch on the grass field to allow for draining. “I’m standing in the end zone like five yards deep and I literally had to run three yards up hill on that first carry. Got us 10 yards, got us out of the ditch.

“From there, it was just pounding the football.”

After the ensuing kickoff, Wyoming Area picked up 12 yards on a hook-and-lateral play. Four incompletions later, Southern Columbia secured the victory.

“We got the opening drive (of the second half) and we weren’t able to establish a drive or momentum, which was very important,” Spencer said. “They came back and Garcia made the big run to start momentum the other way.

“Then, it was a matter of those guys responding like you knew they were going to respond.”

Garcia finished with 22 carries for 258 yards, but he and the offense had a miserable first half. He rushed six times for 26 yards in the first two quarters.

Using the running od Drew Mruk, the Warriors were able to get past the Southern Columbia secondary for two touchdowns for the 24-7 halftime lead.

Their only touchdown of the second half came in the third quarter. Running back Leo Haros took a snap with quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick sideline with a cramp and went 37 yards up the middle to give the Warriors a 30-13 lead with 6:51 left.

“The way we were down and how the first half went, it really wasn’t an Xs and Os type of thing in the locker room,” Tigers coach Jim Roth said. “There wasn’t too much to talk about scheme-wise because we weren’t making plays pretty much in all phases.”

Wyoming Area, though, went three-and-out on two consecutive drives while Southern Columbia finished off the third quarter with two Garcia touchdowns runs and two Barnes two-point conversions to move within 30-29 entering the fourth quarter.

The Warriors had scored the first two touchdown on a 31-yard run by Mruk and a 26-yard pass from Blaise Sokach-Minnick to Usamah Alansari for a 14-0 lead with 3:47 left in the first quarter.

Garcia caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Liam Klebon to make it 14-7 after one quarter.

Sokach-Minnick hit Rocco Pizano with a 32-yard touchdown early in the middle quarter and Jayden Rusyn added a 30-yard field goal 33 seconds before halftime.

BY THE NUMBERS

Wyoming Area outgained Southern Columbia, 224-96, in the first half, but the Tigers used a 292-128 advantage in the second half to outgain the Warriors, 388-352. … Southern Columbia led 20-14 in first downs and 298-192 in rushing yards. … Wyoming Area sacked Southern Columbia three times for 27 yards in losses. … Drew Mruk led the Warriors in rushing with 92 yards while Haros added 86. … Blaise Sokach-Minnick was 9-for-20 passing for 160 yards, including three passes to Pizano for 60 yards.

UP NEXT

Wyoming Area (3-1) heads on the road Friday night to face Crestwood (1-3). The Comets are coming off a 21-0 upset of previously unbeaten Western Wayne, bringing an end to the season-opening struggles for the defending District 2 Class 4A champions. Wilkes-Barre Area was 1-2 going into Saturday’s game at Delaware Valley. The Wolfpack won their opener, 35-13, over Scranton, rallying from an early, 13-point deficit when sophomore Mekhi Nelson had a run, pass and catch for 50 or more yards and a touchdown. Nelson has since taken over at quarterback.