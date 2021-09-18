🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON – With a few minutes left, coming off a long Pittston Area touchdown drive that tied the game and flipped momentum toward the Patriots, Tyler Wolfe wasn’t fazed.

The Cougars junior quarterback made throw after throw to march his team downfield, finally connecting with Connor Shamany on a 16-yard score with just 28 seconds left to lead Hazleton Area past Pittston Area, 21-14, at Harman-Geist Memorial Field.

“Big-time players make big-time plays in big games,” Hazleton Area coach Dennis Buchman said after his team’s win, which brought the Cougars back to .500 after an 0-2 start. “The moment wasn’t too big for Tyler, or for the whole team.”

The strike to Shamany was Wolfe’s third touchdown pass of the evening, and his second to his big target. Wolfe threw for 242 yards and was the X-factor in the tightly contested game where neither team seemed to be able to find the edge.

With both teams notching their first win a week ago and looking to keep moving forward, the first half was played heavily on the backs of each defense.

The scoreboard remained empty through the first quarter and almost right into halftime. A five-yard touchdown pass from Wolfe to Jose Rodriguez put the Cougars ahead, 7-0, heading into the break.

“Jose’s a guy who could step up and make plays when we need him,” Buchman said. “We’re abll about getting the next man up, and he answered the call.”

As long as it took for someone to find the end zone in the first half, Hazleton Area added another score in the blink of an eye after halftime, with Wolfe finding Shamany for a 65-yard touchdown pass.

It seemed like 14-0 might be enough, but Pittston Area battled back, largely on the back of running back Harry Pugliese.

Pugliese got the Patriots on the board with a 3-yard run in the third quarter, then capped a long drive with another touchdown run to tie the game, 14-14, in the fourth quarter.

That could have seriously take the wind out of the Hazleton Area sails, but Buchman knew his team would respond.

“Even after that score, you could see in our guys’ eyes that they were prepared,” he said.

The Cougars got the ball back with just about three minutes left and Wolfe went to work, ripping off chunk plays and getting the ball repeatedly into the hands of his best playmakers in Shamany and Matt Cusatis.

The quarterback capped the drive with a ball that only Shamany could get to, and Shamany made a great catch going to the ground to secure the ball and the win.

“We practice these situations all week,” Shamany said. “Tyler did a great job in the pocket.”

Pittston Area led 11-8 in first downs and 112-45 in rushing yards. Hazleton Area led in total offense 287-227 because of a 242-115 advantage in passing yards. … The teams combined to complete more than 70 percent of their passes. Drew DeLucca was 12-for-17 for 115 yards for the Patriots. Tyler Wolfe led the Cougars, going 20-for-27 for 242 yards and three touchdowns. … Harry Pugliese led Pittston Area in rushing with 77 yards on 20 carries. …

Pittston Area faces Wilkes-Barre Area Saturday when the Patriots (1-3) travel to Wyoming Valley West’s Spartan Stadium in Kingston for the 2 p.m. game. Wilkes-Barre Area was 1-2 going into Saturday’s game at Delaware Valley. The Wolfpack won their opener, 35-13, over Scranton, rallying from an early, 13-point deficit when sophomore Mekhi Nelson had a run, pass and catch for 50 or more yards and a touchdown. Nelson has since taken over at quarterback.