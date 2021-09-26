Pittston Area graduate Bailey Jordan is the leading scorer and Wyoming Area graduate Ellie Glatz has played every second in goal for the King’s College field hockey team that took a 3-3 overall record into this weekend and the start of Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom play.
Jordan scored both goals, including the game-winner 1:38 into overtime, Tuesday when King’s defeated visiting Keystone College, 2-1, to break a three-game losing streak.
After inserting the ball on a penalty corner, Jordan received a pass back and tried to shoot from the left wing. Her first attempt was smothered by a defender, but Jordan retrieved the ball and put a shot inside the left post to end the game.
The two-goal game and the game-winner were both firsts of Jordan’s career.
The senior forward leads the team with seven points on three goals and an assist.
Jordan appeared in 18 games as a freshman in 2018, then moved into the starting lineup the next year. She started 19 games and produced a goal and two assists, the first points of her college career.
Back after a year off for the program because of the pandemic, Jordan has become the top scorer.
Glatz, a sophomore getting to play for the first time because of the year off, has 35 saves and a 1.45 goals against average through six games.