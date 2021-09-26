🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area graduate Bailey Jordan is the leading scorer and Wyoming Area graduate Ellie Glatz has played every second in goal for the King’s College field hockey team that took a 3-3 overall record into this weekend and the start of Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom play.

Jordan scored both goals, including the game-winner 1:38 into overtime, Tuesday when King’s defeated visiting Keystone College, 2-1, to break a three-game losing streak.

After inserting the ball on a penalty corner, Jordan received a pass back and tried to shoot from the left wing. Her first attempt was smothered by a defender, but Jordan retrieved the ball and put a shot inside the left post to end the game.

The two-goal game and the game-winner were both firsts of Jordan’s career.

The senior forward leads the team with seven points on three goals and an assist.

Jordan appeared in 18 games as a freshman in 2018, then moved into the starting lineup the next year. She started 19 games and produced a goal and two assists, the first points of her college career.

Back after a year off for the program because of the pandemic, Jordan has become the top scorer.

Glatz, a sophomore getting to play for the first time because of the year off, has 35 saves and a 1.45 goals against average through six games.