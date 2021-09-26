🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — A week after taking four-time defending state champ Southern Columbia to the limit, Wyoming Area showed no signs of physical or mental fatigue Friday night, rolling through host Crestwood, 27-0.

The Warriors rode the strength of their defense all night, holding the Comets scoreless and picking off a pair of passes, one for a touchdown.

“I’m very proud of this defense,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “When the ball came out, we were in the right places.”

Of the Comets’ 148 yards of total offense, almost half of them came on a long Noah Schultz run before halftime, trying to put his team in position to get points on the board.

That drive was halted by the halftime whistle, and Crestwood really didn’t put together any scoring chances after that.

The Warriors’ first score came from the defense, with Leo Haros picking off an overthrown pass from Crestwood quarterback Jason Swank and taking it 16 yards untouched for the score.

Haros, who has been asked to do a little bit of everything for this Warriors team, was also at the center of the Wyoming Area running game. The senior ran for 59 yards and a touchdown.

The strength of the Warriors rushing attack this year has been the ability to rotate a number of different guys who can produce into the backfield.

Wyoming Area was without Drew Mruk on Friday night, but Haros was complemented by Aaron Crossley (52 yards) and Nico Sciandra, who had a touchdown run and a successful two-point conversion for the Warriors.

“Throughout the year, Nico Sciandra has stepped up and stepped in when we need him,” Spencer said. “He’s in that stable of backs now.”

Sciandra’s score and conversion made it a 20-0 Warriors lead heading into the final quarter.

The defense promptly went and turned Crestwood over courtesy of an interception from Usamah Alansari, and one late Warrior touchdown — a great catch falling to the turf from Rocco Pizano despite great coverage from the Comets defensive back guarding him — made it a 27-0 final.

It was business as usual for the Warriors after a tough loss last week.

“That was an emotional game; we were so close,” Spencer said. “That experience is invaluable, it gives you a chance to reach and stretch for your potential.”

BY THE NUMBERS

Wyoming Area had statistical advantages of 12-4 in first downs, 188-148 in rushing yards, 98-26 in passing yards, 286-174 in total offense and 29:00-19:00 in time of possession. … Blaise Sokach-Minnick was 7-for-14 for 98 yards passing for the Warriors. … Joe Marranca led the Wyoming Area defense with four tackles and four assists.

UP NEXT

Wyoming Area (4-1) is at Lakeland (5-0) Friday night in a meeting between the last two District 2 Class 3A champions. The Chiefs have relied heavily on quarterback Dominico Spataro during their 5-0 start. Spataro has three games passing for at least 200 yards and ran for more than 100 in the other. Lakeland, which is averaging 31.4 points per game, opened its district title defense with a 41-12 victory over Lake-Lehman, the team it beat in last year’s district final.