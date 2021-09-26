🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area used extreme balance to assure itself of a winning season by winning its regular-season finale, 178-191, on the back nine at Fox Hill Country Club Tuesday.

Tunkhannock’s Chase Weinrich shot 43 in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 finale to finish as medalist, but all six Patriots beat the remaining five Tigers.

Tyler Wassel and Ethan Owen each shot 44. Zach Valeski, Karl Pecha, Sean Connors and Matt Mesaris all shot 45.

Hanover Area 150, Wyoming Area 195

Kyleen McCance shot 1-under-par, 34 as second-place Hanover Area beat Wyoming Area for the second straight day, this time at Wyoming Valley Country Club, to finish out of the WVC Division 3 season.

Hanover Area 160, Wyoming Area 183

Hanover Area defeated Wyoming Area, 160-183, at Fox Hill Monday.

Nick Schiel shot 37 to lead Hanover Area.

Final standings

Pittston Area finished second out of four teams in the WVC Division 1 standings while Wyoming Area placed fifth out of seven Division 3 teams.

There are some make-up matches that may get played in Divisions 1 and 2, but they will not alter Pittston Area’s final place finish.

Dallas went 9-1 and Pittston Area went 6-4. Wilkes-Barre Area is 2-7 and Tunkhannock 1-8 with one possible match left.

Division 3 is complete. Lake-Lehman went 12-0, followed by Hanover Area 10-2, Wyoming Seminary 8-4, Holy Redeemer 6-6, Wyoming Area 3-9, MMI Prep 2-10 and Nanticoke 1-11.

Looking ahead

WVC golfers will attempt to qualify for the District 2 individual championships when they play Monday at Fox Hill.

Those that advance will return to Fox Hill Oct. 5 for the district championships.