Pittston Area begins the second half of the high school football regular season Friday night at home against Nanticoke.

The Trojans come into the game off their first win, 7-6, over visiting Susquehanna Friday night to get to 1-4.

Nanticoke had struggled defensively prior to Friday, giving up 40 or more points in three of the first four games, including a 47-13 loss to Wyoming Area.

Pittston Area took a 1-3 record into Saturday afternoon’s game against Wilkes-Barre Area that was completed after presstime for this edition.

Old Forge will look to take the field for the first time in three weeks Friday night at home against Hanover Area.

The Blue Devils opened the season by winning three straight games by a total of 109-46.

Old Forge then had a “no contest” last week because of COVID-19 precautions at Northwest.

The Blue Devils picked up a forfeit this week from Montrose.

Montrose canceled the game Wednesday.

It was the second cancellation/forfeit by Montrose this season, which is addressing the season on a week-to-week basis because of low roster numbers. According to athletic director Joe Gilhool, the team was down to 14 available players Wednesday because of injury, illness and eligibility situations.