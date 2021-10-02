🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area senior Miranda Dominick makes an attempt at a shot on goal against Dallas.

Wyoming Area freshman Lyla Rehill (7) passes the ball up field for the Warriors.

Sophomore Nina Angeli (12) dribbles upfield looking to pass to a Warrior teammate against Dallas.

Senior Toni Minichello (10) takes a shot on goal in first half action against Dallas.

Wyoming Area senior Maddy Cecil, right, congratulates junior Halle Kranson after Kranson scored a goal for the Warriors against Nanticoke Area on Sept. 29 at Sobeski Field, West Pittston.

Wyoming Area girls soccer seniors were honored at halftime during a home game against Nanticoke Area. Kneeling, left to right: Kayla Kleinfelder, Maddy Cecil, Kylee Foy, Amelia Golden. Standing: Donald Barnhart, Liz Kleinfelder, Paula Cecil, Marilee Foy, Ryan Foy, Corey Golden, Nicole Golden.

Wyoming Area’s Halle Kranson attempts to steal the ball from Trojan Talli Ormes (20).

Warrior Hannah Fairchild takes a shot on goal in second half action against Nanticoke Area. Wyoming Area defeated the Trojans 4-1.

Wyoming Area endured its first loss of the season in a Sept. 25 non-league, road game, then went right back to its winning ways.

With three wins, including two in conference games, between Monday and Friday, the Warriors opened a 2½-game lead in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 and maintained their ratings race lead in the 12-team pursuit of the top seed in the District 2 Class A tournament.

Wyoming Area 2, Gregory the Great Academy 0

Kendall Heck scored off Liam Burke assists nine minutes into the game and two minutes into the second half of Friday’s non-league victory at home.

The Warriors defense held Gregory the Great to just three shots on goal and did not allow a corner kick.

Tunkhannock 6, Pittston Area 0

Tunkhannock shut out visiting Pittston Area in Friday’s WVC Division 1 game.

The Patriots fell to 0-6-2 in the division and 1-8-2 overall.

Wyoming Area 6, Holy Redeemer 1

Kendall Heck scored three goals and assisted on one while Dylan Kostik had two goals and an assist in Thursday’s WVC Division 2 win over visiting Holy Redeemer.

Sean Pawlowski added a goal for the Warriors, who did not allow a corner kick to Holy Redeemer.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Pittston Area 1

Wyoming Valley West handled visiting Pittston Area in Tuesday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Wyoming Area 5, Nanticoke 0

Liam Burke, who had two assists, and Kendall Heck each scored two goals Monday when Wyoming Area rebounded from its first loss to win the WVC Division 2 road game.

Dylan Kostik also scored.

North Pocono 3, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area’s first loss came Sept. 25 at North Pocono, a once-beaten team that is in second place in Division 1 of the Lackawanna League.

Crestwood 6, Pittston Area 1

Crestwood defeated visiting Pittston Area in a WVC Division 1 game. Sept. 25.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 4, Nanticoke 1

Halle Kranson scored the game-winning goal with 4:49 left in the first half and assisted the first and last Wyoming Area goals in Tuesday’s WVC Division 2 victory over visiting Nanticoke.

The Lady Warriors were 5-1 in the division and 6-3 overall going into Friday’s game against Holy Redeemer.

Hannah Fairchild had a goal and assist in the second half to expand the lead. Maddie Cecil and Amelia Golden also scored.

Berwick 5, Wyoming Area 1

Kayla Fernandez scored a hat trick, including the 100th goal of her career, to lead host Berwick to win in Monday’s non-league game.

Wyoming Area 8, Tunkhannock 0

Halle Kranson had four goals and an assist when Wyoming Area rolled in the Sept. 25 home romp over Tunkhannock.

Anna Wisnewski scored twice.

Wyoming Area led, 30-1, in shots and held Tunkhannock without a corner kick.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Area 3, Lewisburg 0

Toni Minichello scored twice to lead Wyoming Area to the win Friday’s non-league game.

Lyla Rehill also scored for Wyoming Area, which posted its fourth straight shutout in a seven-day stretch to improve to 8-1 overall.

Pittston Area 4, Tunkhannock 2

Mia Mariggi scored two goals for Pittston Area when it defeated host Tunkhannock Thursday in a WVC Division 2 game.

Pittston Area is second in the division at 5-2 and is 6-4 overall.

Kassie Kobi and Jess Kobi also scored while Ariana Pisano made 10 saves.

Wyoming Area 3, Lackawanna Trail 0

Lyla Rehill scored twice and Carly Saranchuk made eight saves Wednesday at Lackawanna Trail in a WVC Division 2 game.

Nina Angeli scored the other goal for the Lady Warriors, who are a 4-1 and a half-game behind second place Lake-Lehman.

Pittston Area 2, Abington Heights 1

Pittston Area moved into second place in WVC Division 2 by handing host Abington Heights its first division loss.

Wyoming Area 1, Dallas 0

Wyoming Area outshot visiting Dallas, 25-1, but needed until overtime before Alexys Moore scored the only goal of the WVC Division 1 game Monday.

Wyoming Area 2, Bloomsburg 0

The Lady Warriors went on the road to win a Sept. 25 non-league game.

Pittston Area 2, Central Columbia 1

Pittston Area won the non-league game at Central Columbia Sept. 25.

GIRLS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 5, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area forfeited third singles and second doubles Friday while falling to 6-6 in the WVC and 6-8 overall.

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Area 2

Tunkhannock swept doubles to defeat Wyoming Area in a WVC match Wednesday.

Jocelyn Williams and Ava Vacula won at second and third singles for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Pittston Area 0

Unbeaten Wyoming Seminary swept visiting Pittston Area in a Wednesday WVC match.

Wyoming Area 3, Berwick 2

Ava Vacula, in third singles, and Jillian Graham-Erica Gilligan, in second doubles, each rallied from losing the first set to win their matches in three sets and help Wyoming Area pull out Monday’s WVC road victory.

Pittston Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 2

Pittston Area picked up its fourth win of the season in Monday’s WVC match with visiting Wyoming Valley West.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pittston Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Pittston Area posted its third sweep of a WVC match in three days to even its overall record at 6-6 with Thursday’s victory.

The Lady Patriots won, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20, with the help of 12 assists, nine service points and four aces from Jiana Moran.

Emily Deitrick had 14 points, including two aces, and Emma Rina had five points, four kills and four blocks.

Pittston Area 3, Tunkhannock 0

Pittston Area defeated visiting Tunkhannock, 25-23, 25-11, 25-20, Wednesday.

Jiana Moran had 14 digs, 10 assists, 16 service points and five aces for Pittston Area in the win.

Emily Dietrick had 14 digs while Emma Rinaldi had seven kills and five blocks.

Nanticoke 3, Wyoming Area 0

Myla Vnuk had 24 kills as Nanticoke swept winless Wyoming Area Wednesday.

Pittston Area 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Pittston Area shut out Wilkes-Barre Area Tuesday to break a four-match losing streak in the WVC.

Hanover Area 3, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area lost on the road in a WVC match Tuesday.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Wyoming Area 1-2

Wyoming Area defeated Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 17-38, while losing to Berwick, 15-49, and Northwest, 22-33, in a WVC cluster meet Wednesday at the Luzerne County Rec Fields in Forty Fort.

Colby Walsh was 21st to lead Wyoming Area.

Pittston Area 1-2

Preston Klem finished third in a five-team cluster meet, but Pittston Area went just 1-2.

The Patriots defeated MMI Prep, 21-34, while losing to Crestwood (18-44) and Hazleton Area (26-32.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Wyoming Area 1-2

Wyoming Area defeated Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 9-11, while losing to Northwest (12-24) and Berwick (13-23).

Hollis June finished 11th to lead the Lady Warriors.

Pittston Area 0-3

Pittston Area lost to Crestwood (15-48), Hazleton Area (20-41) and MMI Prep (26-31) Wednesday.