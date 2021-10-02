🔊 Listen to this

Aubrey Mytych has played in all nine games, making four starts at forward, in her first season with the nationally ranked Old Dominion University field hockey team.

Mytych played at Penn State as a freshman in 2019 before transferring.

The Wyoming Seminary graduate from Wyoming was back in Pennsylvania Friday, coming off the bench in ODU’s 3-2 overtime victory over Villanova.

Mytych has not yet scored. She has taken six shots, four of which were on goal.

Old Dominion is 7-2 and ranked 19th among National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III teams.