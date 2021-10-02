🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — Two players from Pittston Area and one from Wyoming Area advanced to the District 2 Individual Golf Championships by getting through the Wyoming Valley Conference’s qualifying tournament Monday on their home course at Fox Hill Country Club.

By qualifying, Pittston Area’s Zach Valeski and Karl Pecha and Wyoming Area’s Brady Noone will be back at home for Tuesday’s District 2 tournament, trying to further extend their seasons into the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association East Regional.

Valeski made it comfortably while Pecha and Noone got in on close calls while some of their teammates just missed.

The top 16 in a 44-player field advanced in Class 3A and Valeski made it by shooting 38 on the back nine and 81 total to finish tied for sixth.

Related Video

Pecha and teammate Tyler Wassel were part of a four-way tie for the last two spots after shooting 86s.

The final berths were decided on the first playoff hole when Pecha and Crestwood’s Isaac Saullo each advanced by managing pars while Wassel and Wyoming Valley West’s Luke Bowen were eliminated with bogeys.

The top 14 players made it in Class 2A. Noone was one of three players to claim the last three spots with an 89. No playoff was needed.

The qualifying for boys and girls, both classes, took place on the same day.

Logan Paczewski from Dallas won a playoff over Hazleton Area’s Jonathan Joseph for the top spot in Class 3A boys after both shot 73. Lake-Lehman’s Cael Ropietski led Class 2A with a 75.

Hazleton Area’s Isabelle Seratch shot 94 to lead Class 3A and Tunkhannock’s Hallie Brown shot 80 to lead Class 2A. Two Class 3A and five Class 2A girls met the qualifying standard of shooting 80 or better.

Wyoming Area’s Jack Mulhern missed out by one stroke when he shot 90 and Pittston Area’s Ethan Owen was one shot out of the Class 3A playoff with an 87.

Matt Mesari shot an 89 and Sean Connors 107 for the Patriots.

Matt Rusinchak shot 99 for Wyoming Area.