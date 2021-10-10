🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area is tied for the best overall record in District 2 field hockey after shutting out Delaware Valley, 5-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game Wednesday.

The game was the fifth straight shutout victory by the Lady Warriors since their only loss to Wyoming Seminary.

Defense has paved the way for Wyoming Area, which is 5-1 in the division and 10-1 overall. It is tied with Lake-Lehman for the best record. Wednesday was no exception with the Lady Warriors not allowing a shot.

Alexys Moore led the offense with a goal and two assists. Lyla Rehill, Miranda Dominic, Bianca Pizano and Karamia Marranca also scored while Toni Minichello also had two assists.

Wyoming Area continues to hold third place in the WVC Division 1 standings and second in the ratings race for seeds in the District 2 Class A playoffs.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 2, Wyoming Seminary 1

Wyoming Area has already clinched a District 2 Class 2A playoff berth, now the Warriors ae closing in on a WVC Division 2 title and the district’s top seed.

The Warriors completed a season sweep of Wyoming Seminary with Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory and opened a three-game lead over the three-way tie between the defending champion Blue Knights, Lake-Lehman and Holy Redeemer with four to play.

Wyoming Area is 8-0 in the division and 12-1 overall to lead the ratings race to land the top seed.

Wyoming Seminary took a 1-0 lead late in the first half.

Kendall Heck assisted Zach Kostik on the tying goal three minutes into the second half, then scored the game-winner, unassisted midway through the half.

Wyoming Area led in shots, 11-2, and corner kicks, 7-0.

Dallas 5, Pittston Area 1

Tuesday’s loss to the division leaders dropped Pittston Area to 0-7-2 in WVC Division 1 and 1-9-2 overall.

The Patriots are close to being eliminated from playoff contention in District 2 Class 3A.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 8, Pittston Area 0

Wednesday’s loss dropped Pittston Area to 0-8 in WVC Division 1 and 3-10 overall.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wyoming Area 1

Veronica Warunek scored in each half to carry Division 1 leader Wyoming Valley West to the victory over Division 2 second-place team Wyoming Area Oct. 2 in the non-league game between WVC contenders.

Halle Kranson scored on an Ella Shepulski assist less than nine minutes into the game to counter a quick, 2-0 start by the Lady Spartans.

Olivia Allen made nine saves for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area did not have a division game during the week. The Lady Warriors are 5-1 in the division and 6-4 overall, putting them third in the eight-team seeding race for the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lake-Lehman 3, Wyoming Area 0

Lake-Lehman swept Thursday’s WVC match, 25-17, 25-8, 25-15.

Emily Jackson and Ella Schultz each had 16 digs for Wyoming Area in the loss.

Last-place Wyoming Area is 1-10.

Wyoming Area 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Wyoming Area posted its first victory of the season, starting strong at Wilkes-Barre Area Monday on the way to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-22 sweep.

Ella Schultz led the way with 30 digs, six service points and four kills.

Julia Crane and Emily Jackson had strong all-around matches, each with 25 digs, 11 points and three aces. Crane had four kills and Jackson three.

Victoria Krupkevich led the team with five kills to go along with 15 digs, six assists and three blocks.

Gabriela-Almendro-Mirat had a team-high four blocks and seven assists, along with seven digs.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Pittston Area 1-2

Pittston Area defeated Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 10-26, while losing to Berwick, 18-45, and Northwest, 23-34, Wednesday in a WVC cluster meet hosted by Wilkes-Barre Area at Kirby Park.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Wyoming Area 0-3

Wyoming Area lost to Holy Redeemer (15-50), Hanover Area (13-23) and host Nanticoke (13-23) at Wednesday’s WVC cluster meet.

Pittston Area 1-2

Pittston Area lost a tiebreaker to Northwest, 20-20, in Wednesday’s meet at Kirby Park.

The Lady Patriots defeated Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 6-15, and lost to Berwick, 16-20.