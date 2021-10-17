🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area returned from nine days off to hand visiting Lake-Lehman its first Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls soccer loss, 3-2, Tuesday at Tenth Street Field, significantly tightening the Division 2 race.

By the time the week ended, Lake-Lehman was 8-1 in the division for a half-game lead over Wyoming Area at 7-1.

The Lady Warriors, however, had passed the Lady Knights into second, behind Holy Redeemer in a tight, three-way race for the top seed in the District 2 playoffs. Wyoming Area is 9-4 after a 3-0 week.

Pittston Area finished last in WVC Division 1 at 0-12 and is 3-14 overall with just one game remaining, hosting Wyoming Area Thursday at 6:30 at Charley Trippi Stadium.

Barring an upset that could provide a big boost to the Lady Patriots in District 2’s playoff ratings system, they are likely to end the season Thursday. Pittston Area ranks 10th out of the 12 teams chasing eight playoff berths in District 2 Class 3A.

Hazleton Area 3, Pittston Area 1

Hazleton Area defeated host Pittston Area, 3-1, Monday in a WVC Division 1 game.

Wyoming Area 3, Lake-Lehman 2

Halle Kranson scored two goals and Olivia Allen made 15 saves Tuesday to help the Lady Warriors hand the Lady Knights their first loss.

Allen helped make up for Lake-Lehman having a 17-11 advantage in shots on goal.

Anna Wisnewski had a goal and an assist for Wyoming Area.

Wisnewski assisted Kranson with the only goal of the first half, then scored on a Hannah Fairchild assist less than six minutes into the second half.

Hailey Kline scored for Lake-Lehman to cut it to 2-1, but Kranson answered, off an Adison Yankovich assist, just 4:04 later, midway through the second half.

Chase Purdy scored for Lake-Lehman with 18:07 left, but Allen and the Wyoming Area defense held on from there.

Wyoming Area led in corner kicks, 3-2.

Wyoming Area 9, Hanover Area 0

Hannah Fairchild scored four goals and the Wyoming Area defense limited Hanover Area to one corner kick while not allowing a shot on goal during Wednesday’s WVC Division 2, home-field victory.

Fairchild opened the scoring in the first minute, then scored three straight goals – two in the last 8:57 of the first half and one 3:54 into the second half – to build the lead to 6-0.

Anna Wisnewski also had a hat trick along with two assists while Halle Kranson had a goal and five assists.

Emily Kostik scored the other goal. Kayla Kleinfelder and Maddie Cecil had the other assists.

Dallas 7, Pittston Area 0

Caelan Gallagher had a hat trick as first-place Dallas celebrated its Senior Night with the shutout of Dallas in a WVC Division 1 game Wednesday.

Wyoming Area 8, Tunkhannock 0

Halle Kranson had a hat trick and three assists Thursday while Wyoming Area was opening a 7-0 halftime lead at Tunkhannock in a WVC Division 2 game.

The only first-half goal that Kranson did not have a part in was an unassisted goal by Hannah Fairchild, who also had another goal and two assists.

Anna Wisnewski scored the last two goals, one in each half, after assisting when Kranson scored 1:08 into the game.

Ella Shepulski also scored for the Lady Warriors. Emily Kostik had an assist.

Olivia Allen had two saves in the shutout.

Crestwood 4, Pittston Area 0

Crestwood shut out visiting Pittston Area in a WVC Division 2 game Thursday.