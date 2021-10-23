🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area had its share of excitement in the first seven weeks of the football season before getting the eighth week off because of COVID protocols at Hanover Area, the scheduled opponent.

The Warriors took a 6-1 record and a slim lead over Lakeland in the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs into Friday night’s game at Dunmore.

Wyoming Area went 2-1 in games decided by seven points or less with each of those games involving significant late developments.

The Warriors have succeeded despite having all-star running back/linebacker Drew Mruk for just parts of four of those games.

With Leo Haros leading the way, the ground game has still managed 5.8 yards per carry and 227.4 per game.

Haros leads with 539 yards, eight touchdowns and a pair of 100-yard games.

Nico Sciandra, Mruk and Aaron Crossley are all over 200 yards while Rocco Pizano has chipped in 128 rushing.

Blaise Sokach-Minnick has used a variety of pass-catching options to become a highly efficient passer. He has completed 56.5 percent of his passes, averaged close to 12 yards per attempt and produced a 10-1, touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Five players have caught touchdown passes, led by Rocco Pizano at 15 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns. John Morgan has 11 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Jayden Rusyn leads the team in tackles while Nick Elko and Aaron Crossley are tied for second in total tackles and tied for the lead in tackles for losses.

A look back at the Wyoming Area season, heading into the Warriors next-to-last game against Dunmore. The story on that game can be found in the sports section of this edition of the Sunday Dispatch.

At Hazleton Area, 35-7 Win

Mruk carried 12 times for 99 yards and the season’s first two touchdowns to lead a versatile ground game that carried the Warriors to the victory over the Class 6A opponent.

Haros ran for 75 and a touchdown while Aaron Crossley ran for 51 yards and two scores as the Warriors opened a 35-0 lead by the end of the third quarter.

At Wilkes-Barre Area, 31-30 Win

Three touchdowns of at least 65 yards in the first 13 minutes of the second half allowed Wyoming Area to turn a 10-10 halftime tie into a 31-10 lead in the afternoon game at Wyoming Valley West’s Spartan Stadium in Kingston.

The Warriors, however, had to hold on when the Wolfpack rallied for three straight, fourth-quarter scores, including two that were just 10 seconds apart.

First, Wilkes-Barre Area missed the game-tying extra point midway through the fourth quarter, then it struggled with the snap and never got the kick away after lining up for a possible go-ahead, 21-yard field goal with 3:21 left.

When Mruk went out with an injury at halftime, Sciandra stepped in with the go-ahead, 79-yard touchdown run.

Sokach-Minnick, after going just 1-for-4 in his first start a week earlier, was 5-for-7 passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

Sokach-Minnick threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Morgan late in the third quarter and an 81-yarder to Pizano early in the fourth quarter.

Nanticoke, 47-13 Win

Coach Randy Spencer opened up the offense and Sokach-Minnick went 11-for-14 passing for 208 yards and four touchdowns at Wyoming Area easily handled Nanticoke in its first game against a Wyoming Valley Conference Class 3A Division opponent.

The touchdown passes to four different receivers created a 40-0 halftime lead.

Usamah Alansari, who had one of the touchdown catches, also returned a punt 58 yards for a score.

Southern Columbia, 37-30 Loss

In what Spencer described as “an incredible high school football game,” 11-time state champion Southern Columbia never led in its 63rd straight victory until completing a 99-yard drive to score with 31.8 seconds left.

The drive started after the Tigers stuffed the Warriors on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

The Warriors led 24-7 at halftime and 30-13 midway through the third quarter.

Wyoming Area moved the ball often on Southern Columbia, gaining 352 yards.

Sokach-Minnick passed for 160 yards and touchdowns to Pizano and Alansari. Mruk ran for 92 yards and Haros 86 with each scoring a touchdown.

Jayden Rusyn added a 30-yard field goal.

At Crestwood, 27-0 Win

Wyoming Area held the ball for 29 of the game’s 48 minutes while Joe Marranca made four tackles and four assists to lead a defense that allowed just four first downs.

Haros returned an interception for a touchdown and also ran for a score.

At Lakeland, 19-14 Win

Wyoming Area made the most of two big fourth-down plays on a night when the Warriors had to improvise after losing Sokach-Minnick before taking a snap at quarterback when he suffered an injury playing defense in the opening series.

Haros stepped in, often playing quarterback, and led the team with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, along with two interceptions. His second interception came on the game’s final play.

The Warriors drove 73 yards for the winning touchdown, which came after taking the go-ahead field goal off the scoreboard on a Lakeland penalty in order to get more points and use more time.

Lakeland led 14-7 late in the half when it tried an unconventional trick play for a fake punt.

Joe Marranca’s interception and return set up a Wyoming Area touchdown.

The Warriors converted a fourth-and-nine before converting another fourth down on the roughing the kicker penalty.

Lake-Lehman, 42-7 Win

Wyoming Area averaged 9.8 yards per carry while rushing for 354 yards in the win.

Haros carried 13 times for 150 yards and the game’s first two touchdowns. Sciandra carried four times for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Wyoming Area led the WVC Class 3A Division game 28-0 at halftime and 35-0 before the midway point in the third quarter.