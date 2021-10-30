Wyoming Area carried the top spot in the District 2 Class 3A football playoff race all the way until Friday night when a win in a battle of unbeaten teams gave Scranton Prep enough ratings points to take the top seed and the week off that goes with it.

London Montgomery carried 45 times for 272 yards and two touchdowns as Scranton Prep won the showdown for the Lackawanna Football Conference Division 2 title at Valley View and with it took the number-one spot in Class 3A.

Ratings and seedings were not official until very late Saturday night, after presstime for this edition of the Sunday Dispatch, but Friday’s results gave Scranton Prep a .764-.736 ratings lead over Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area appears headed a quarterfinal home game Friday night against Carbondale.

The Chargers are 5-5 and led offensively by 1,000-yard rusher Vinny DePalma.

Pittston Area (3-7) was in the seventh spot in District 2 Class 4A where 11 teams were chasing the eight berths. The Patriots seem headed for a rematch with second-seeded Dallas (7-2).

The teams met three weeks ago with Dallas posting a 28-6 victory for the second of what is now a five-game winning streak. The Mountaineers shut out Berwick last week and Tunkhannock Friday night.

Dallas held Pittston Area scoreless into the fourth quarter of their first meeting.

Unbeaten Lackawanna Football Conference Division 4 champion has a week off. It will be District 2 Class A champion uncontested and will meet the District 1 champion the following week for the subregional title.