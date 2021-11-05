🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — As the temperatures begin to drop the heat on the gridiron starts to rise as the District 2 Class 3A playoffs kicked off Friday with Wyoming Area hosting Carbondale Area.

Carbondale Area seemed poised for an upset over the heavily-favored Warriors, but a strong second half performance headlined by Nico Sciandra secured Wyoming Area’s 55-13 victory.

Wyoming Area (9-1) will host either Lake-Lehman or Lakeland in the semifinals next Friday. Those teams play Saturday night. Carbondale Area finished its year 5-6.

After an opening half where the game felt it could go either way, the Warriors took control on the ground scoring four rushing touchdowns in the quarter.

Sciandra got the Warriors going with a 41-yard touchdown, his first of three in the quarter, less than three minutes into the half. Wyoming’s defense would force a fumble off a Joseph Marranca sack and Sciandra would do his business, running 17 yards for a touchdown on the very next play.

Wyoming Area’s following possession would be a quick, three-play drive as Aaron Crossley took the ball 74 yards for his team’s third touchdown of the period.

On the ensuing kickoff, Jayden Rusyn squib kicked the ball, which Carbondale Area failed to recover before Damien Lefkoski fell on it, regaining possession for the Warriors in their opponent’s territory.

Four plays later Sciandra finished the hat trick, rushing for his third touchdown as the Warriors took a commanding 48-13 lead.

“Our guys did a great job of focusing into the second quarter and coming out of halftime,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said.

The game was a tale of two halves as to the surprise of the home fans the Chargers came out and proved to be a formidable foe to start the game. After forcing Wyoming Area’s off the field after three plays, Vincent DePalma led Carbondale Area out onto the field.

“Coming out of the gate made some mistakes, they also forced us to make some mistakes, so credit to them,” Spencer said.

DePalma factored into every aspect of his team’s opening drive, carrying the ball four times, picking up a 9-yard reception and connecting with Jonathan Orta on a 48-yard option-pass that set the Chargers up in the red zone.

The Warriors stopped the surging Carbondale offense in its tracks, forcing the Chargers to settle for a field goal for the game’s opening score.

Facing a rare deficit the Warriors retook the field, hoping for a better outcome, but the offense continued to sputter. Leo Haros seemed to get the offense going with an 18-yard run to flip the field, but on the next play a fumble would give the Chargers possession of the ball.

After failing to find his mark on his first three attempts Wyoming quarterback, Blaise Sokach-Minnick connected with Haros on a screen pass that he proceeded to take the next 70 yards to the Carbondale Area 3-yard line. Two plays later Haros would put his team on the board with a 2-yard run.

Haros would generate 96 yards of offense in the opening quarter before an injury, suffered on defense, kept him from returning to the game. Spencer said after the game that Haros was “preventably shutdown for the night.”

District 2 Class 3A Quarterfinals

Wyoming Area 55, Carbondale Area 13

Carbondale Area`3`3`7`0 — 13

Wyoming Area `6`14`28`7 — 55

First quarter

CAR — Collin Bailer 34 FG, 5:34

WA — Leo Haros 2 run (kick failed), 1:39

Second quarter

CAR — Bailer 27 FG, 4:25

WA — Nico Sciandra 80 kick return (Hallie Kranson kick), 4:11

WA — Rocco Pizano 26 pass from Blaise Sokach-Minnick (Jayden Rusyn kick), 0:43

Third quarter

WA — Sciandra 41 run (Rusyn kick), 9:41

WA — Sciandra 17 run (Liam Burke kick), 9:16

WA — Aaron Crossley 74 run (Kranson kick), 5:08

WA — Sciandra 11 run (Adison Yankovich kick), 3:17

CAR — Vincent DePalma 58 run (Bailer kick), 1:06

Fourth quarter

WA — Mike Crane 22 run (Yankovich kick), 6:27

Team statistics`CAR`WA

First downs`10`18

Rushes-yards`36-172`28-334

Passing yards`93`204

Total yards`265`538

Passing`4-9-93`8-14-204

Sacked-yards lost`1-19`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-26`1-39

Fumbles-lost`2-2`3-2

Penalties-yards`4-40`10-70

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Carbondale, Vincent DePalma 22-148, Logan Wormuth 4-17, Carlos Orta 2-7, Liam Misko 1-6, Josh Tierney 1-5, Luke Kovaleski 1-3, Logan Colonna 1-2, Paul Salvatore Jr. 1-(minus-3), Jonathan Orta 1-(minus-4), Guy Mushow 4-(minus-9). Wyoming Area, Nico Sciandra 10-147, Aaron Crossley 4-85, Michael Crane 4-53, Leo Haros 5-26, Garret Pocceschi 1-11, Blaise Sokach-Minnick 1-6, Keegan Rusyn 2-5, Rocco Pizano 1-1.

PASSING — Carbondale, Vincent DePalma 1-1-0-48, Guy Mushow 3-8-0-45. Wyoming Area, Blaise Aokach-Minnick 7-13-0-176, Damian Lefkoski 1-1-0-28.

RECEIVING — Carbondale, Jonathan Orta 2-83, Vinent DePalma 2-10. Wyoming Area, Leo Haros 1-70, Rocco Pizano 3-51, John Morgan 1-31, Keegan Rusyn 1-28, Usamah Alansari 1-17, Nico Sciandra 1-7.

INTERCEPTIONS — none