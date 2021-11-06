🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Nico Sciandra headlined a strong second-half performance that allowed Wyoming Area to turn back an upset bid by Carbondale Friday night in a 55-13, District 2 Class 3A football quarterfinal victory.

Wyoming Area (9-1) will be back at home against Friday night at 7 in the semifinal against the winner of Saturday night’s Lake-Lehman/Lakeland game, which was completed after deadline for this edition.

After a first half in which the Warriors needed a touchdown in the final minute to open a 20-6 lead, Wyoming Area took control on the ground, scoring four rushing touchdowns in the third quarter.

Sciandra got the Warriors going with a 41-yard touchdown, his first of three in the quarter, less than three minutes into the second half. Wyoming Area’s defense forced a fumble with a Joseph Marranca sack and Sciandra scored from the 17 on the next play.

Aaron Crossley went 74 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the next possession.

Damian Lefkoski recovered for Wyoming Area when Carbondale was unable to handle the squib kick that followed.

Four plays later, Sciandra scored again.

“Our guys did a great job of focusing into the second quarter and coming out of halftime,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said.

Carbondale opened the game by forcing a Wyoming Area punt after three plays and Vincent DePalma’s running and more helped set up Collin Bailer’s 34-yard field to give the Chargers a 3-0 lead.

“Coming out of the gate, we made some mistakes,” Spencer said. “They also forced us to make some mistakes, so credit to them.”

DePalma factored into every aspect of his team’s opening drive, carrying the ball four times, picking up a 9-yard reception and connecting with Jonathan Orta on a 48-yard option-pass that set the Chargers up in the red zone.

Blaise Sokach-Minnick connected with Leo Haros on a screen pass that he proceeded to take the next 70 yards to the Carbondale 3. Two plays later, Haros put his team on the board with a 2-yard run.

Haros generated 96 yards of offense in the opening quarter before an injury, suffered on defense, kept him from returning to the game. Spencer said after the game that Haros was “preventably shutdown for the night.”

Bailer’s second field goal, from 27 yards, tied the game, 6-6, with 4:25 left in the half.

Sciandra returned the kickoff 80 yards for the first of four total touchdowns, then Sokach-Minnick hit Rocco Pizano for a 26-yard touchdown pass.

The big third quarter stretched the lead form 20-6 to 48-13.

Mike Crane added the final touchdown on a 22-yard run.

By the numbers

Wyoming Area led 18-10 n first downs, 334-172 in rushing yards, 204-93 in passing yards and 538-265 in total offense despite running fewer plays and possessing the ball for seven fewer minutes than Carbondale. … Blaise Sokach-Minnick was 7-for-13 for 176 yards passing for Wyoming Area, which got 147 yards rushing on 10 carries from Nico Sciandra. … Carbondale’s Vincent DePalma carried 22 times for 148 yards. … Jayden Rusyn led the Wyoming Area defense with five tackles and three assists. … Aaron Crossley and Joe Marranca each had a sack and another tackle for a loss. Crossley finished with two tackles and six assists. Marranca had three tackles, two assists and two forced fumbles. … Wyoming Area got extra point kicks from four different players, two each from Rusyn, Halle Kranson and Adison Yankovich and one from Liam Burke.