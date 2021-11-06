🔊 Listen to this

Aubriana Marranca is running National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I women’s cross country as a freshman at Rider University in Lawrenceville, N.J.

In her collegiate debut Sept. 3 at the Temple Invitational, Marranca finished the 6-kilometer course in 26:49.9 to place 21st out of 32 runners.

Marranca was the eighth finisher for Rider, which placed second of four teams. The top seven from each team factor into the team scoring.

The freshman from Wyoming Area improved on that time while running in the Jasper Fall Cross Country Invitational Sept. 25.

At the Jasper Invitational, Marranca ran in the College Division race for those not in their school’s top seven. She placed 11th of 30 in that race in 26:01.5.