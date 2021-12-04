🔊 Listen to this

Patrick Bennie is providing rebounding and accurate shooting as a freshman member of the King’s College men’s basketball team.

King’s took a 4-3 record, 0-1 in Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom, into Saturday afternoon’s game at Marywood University.

Bennie played in all seven games, making one start.

The 6-foot-2 forward, who graduated from Holy Cross High School in Dunmore, is from Pittston.

Related Video

Bennie is averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. He is shooting 14-for-25 (56.0 percent) from the floor and 12-16 (75.0 percent) from the line. Bennie has five steals and four assists.

The best game to date for Bennie came Nov. 20 in an 85-83 loss at Elizabethtown when he scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds in 29 minutes to earn his first start in the next game.

After starting Nov. 22, Bennie finished with eight points and four rebounds in a 78-58 victory over Clarks Summit University.

Bennie was back to coming off the bench Wednesday during a 93-83 loss to Misericordia in the MAC Freedom opener. He had two points, four rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes.