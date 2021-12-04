🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area returns its two all-star players from the ultimate .500 team a year ago.

The Lady Warriors went 6-6 in Division 2 of the Wyoming Valley Conference, 7-7 overall in the regular season to qualify for the postseason where they split two District 2 Class 4A playoff games to finish the season 8-8.

Morgan Janeski, a 6-foot junior, was a first-team choice for division all-star by coaches last season when she was the team’s clear leader in points (14.7 per game) and rebounds (7.4).

Kranson, a junior point guard, was the second-leading scorer at 6.1 per game and also led in assists. She was a second-team division all-star.

Both, along with some of their teammates, are coming off standout fall sports seasons. Janeski was the defensive leader of a state semifinalist field hockey team while Kranson was among District 2’s top girls soccer goal scorers with well more than one per game.

“It’s a nice successful group,” Lady Warriors coach Chad Lojewski said.

That multi-sport success limits the amount of year-round basketball being played by the team, but gives Lojewski an athletic group with which to work.

“This team reminds me a little bit of a team from a few years ago,” Lojewski said. “I’ve talked to them at practice about it.

“We’re able to get up and down the court and we have a little bit of depth on the bench this year. We are athletic enough to play fast at both ends.”

Anna Wisnewski, who was tied for second on last season’s team in steals with Halle Kranson, third in rebounding and fifth in scoring, gives the Lady Warriors a third returning starter in the junior class.

Jocelyn Williams will join them and Olivia Rome is projected to land the fifth spot in what would become an all-junior starting lineup.

Rosalind Tart, fourth on the team in rebounds last season, is the only senior on the roster. Tart joins Olivia Allen, another experienced player in the junior class, and freshman guard Krea Bonita in the likely rotation coming off the bench.

The Lady Warriors begin what Lojewski describes as a “very challenging exhibition schedule” by playing Mahanoy Area Friday night in the opening round of the Central Columbia Tournament.