YATESVILLE – Pittston Area used the minimum number of games to match last season’s win total.

The Lady Patriots, coming off a 4-13 record in Jeff Gregory’s first season as head coach, have not only won their first four games, but they have done so decisively. Pittston Area’s average score through four games is 51.5-18.8.

“We were hoping and expecting to get off to a good start,” Gregory said. “Good teams, when they play games they are supposed to win, go and try to play well and take care of business.”

Even before the Lady Patriots took control of their opener, Gregory had established a willingness to go to the bench. The comfortable margins have made it even easier to test different combinations.

“We’re still trying to figure out where our strengths are and where we can best utilize people, but you have an opportunity to do that before you get into the league,” Gregory said.

Pittston Area 44, Delaware Valley 17

Early offensive struggles made the season opener Dec. 11 the closest game to date, but holding Delaware Valley without a field goal for the first 17:10 gave Pittston Area time to find a groove.

Kallie Booth scored all 15 of her points in the second half.

Even after going most of the first quarter without scoring, Pittston Area had a 13-4 lead at halftime.

Booth, who wound up 6-for-7 in the second half, hit three 3-pointers in the first 3:14 of the third quarter for a 24-6 lead.

“That was very important to give us a little bit of a spark after a very, very sluggish start offensively in the first half,” Gregory said. “That kind of gave us some energy and put the game away.”

Pittston Area missed its first 12 shots, then made more than half its attempts the rest of the way, including shooting 56 percent in the second half.

Maddie Karp came off the bench to hit all three of her shots while scoring six points. Amanda Fath, another reserve, matched Karp’s six points and led Pittston Area with five rebounds.

Ava Callahan led the defense that forced 35 turnovers. She made four steals while Booth and Fath had three each.

Callahan and freshman point guard Daniela Ranieli, had five assists each.

“Ava Callahan had a few great assists,” Gregory said. “She does all the little things. She’s like a coach on the floor for us and, at times, some of the simple plays she made energized our team and helped with the momentum surge.”

Pittston Area 53, Hanover Area 21

Daniela Ranieli hit four 3-pointers while scoring 23 points in Monday’s rout at Hanover Area.

The Lady Patriots led 15-2 after one quarter.

“We jumped out to a big first-quarter lead and set the tone for the rest of the game,” Gregory said.

Pittston Area 50, West Scranton 16

Kallie Booth scored 26 points with the help of four 3-pointers in Wednesday’s road win.

Pittston Area took a 21-3 lead in the first quarter.

“The encouraging thing about the last two games was that we got off to great starts, which is important to do when you’re on the road,” Gregory said.

Pittston Area 57, North Pocono 21

Daniela Ranieli had half the points when Pittston Area took an 18-4 lead after one quarter at home Friday night.

Ranieli then added two 3-pointers in each of the next two quarters. She finished with 23 points with the help of 5-for-5 foul shooting.

Kallie Booth added 14 points.