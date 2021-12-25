🔊 Listen to this

Warrior game MVP Morgan Janeski (25) looks for a opening to take a shot against Pittston Area. Janeski scored 8 points on the night.

The Pittston Area student section, all decked out in holiday attire, showed strong support throughout the game.

Patriot freshman Daniella Ranielli (2) passes off to teammate Ava Callahan (13). Ranielli tossed in 14 points in the game.

YATESVILLE — Kallie Booth was still the Thomas Tigue Award recipient as Pittston Area’s Most Valuable Player in the game, but the winner changed, emphasizing the difference in the Lady Patriots from the last time the Tigue-Denisco Cup game was played in February.

Instead of being both the primary ballhandler and scorer, along with often creating the defensive spark, Booth now has freshman point guard Daniella Ranieli with which to share those duties.

Booth remains the leading scorer, by a slim margin over her younger teammate; Ranieli takes care of more of the playmaking duties; and they are each big parts of a stifling defense has led to an early-season turnaround in which the Lady Patriots are 5-0 and have already surpassed the win total from going 4-13.

That formula was on full display Tuesday night in the 38-26 victory over visiting Wyoming Area.

“She’s an extremely big help,” said Booth, who shot 6-for-11 from the floor, including four made 3-pointers, while scoring 18 points. “I love that she’s up here with me. She really gives me wide-open shots.

“I give her wide-open shots.”

The two guards made those shots. They combined to go 8-for-14 on 3-pointers.

Ranieli was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers with 14 points while leading the team in steals (four) and assists (three) along with sharing the team lead in rebounds (seven).

“Daniella changes us and she changes things for Kallie in a positive way,” Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory said. “Kallie benefits from Daniella being here with us this year. It gives us another ballhandler; it gives us another shooter; it gives her a back-court mate.

“And, Daniella benefits from Kallie’s experience being in these types of games and situations from last year.” Booth had the team’s other two steals while contributing to a defense that held Wyoming Area to one field goal for the first 9½ minutes.

Pittston Area went more than five minutes without scoring to start the game before Ranieli’s 3-pointer erased the last Wyoming Area lead. Booth followed with a 3-pointer to put Pittston Area ahead to stay and the Lady Patriots ran to a 13-3 lead on Booth’s second 3-pointer before the Lady Warriors scored again.

After holding Wyoming Area without a point for 5:55 to clear the way for the 13-point streak, Pittston Area held the Lady Warriors to one point for the last 6:05 of the second quarter and first 2:25 of the third quarter while taking a 20-9 halftime lead.

Wyoming Area got as close as 20-14 in the third quarter before Booth scored the next six points on consecutive 3-pointers.

Booth and Ranieli combined for all 21 Pittston Area points over the last 2½ quarters.

Morgan Janeski, who shared team scoring honors with Jocelyn Williams with six points each, also repeated as the Tony Denisco Award winner as Wyoming Area’s MVP.

For Gregory, in his second season coaching at Pittston Area, it was his first experience winning a game over rival Wyoming Area.

“You saw the excitement in the crowd here tonight,” Gregory said. “We tried to have the girls not make it bigger than it is to take them out of their game.

“That being said, I know that it is big for the Pittston Area community no matter what the sport is or what the game is.”