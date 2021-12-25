🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area allowed just 37 points while winning two non-league games in three days prior to facing rival Pittston Area in the Tigue-Denisco Game.

The Lady Warriors hosted North Pocono for an afternoon game Dec. 18 and won, 50-28. They then defeated host Mountain View, 50-9, Monday.

Wyoming Area 50, North Pocono 28

Wyoming Area held North Pocono to six first-half points, then Morgan Janeski scored 12 of her 25 points in the third quarter as the offense helped break the game open.

The Lady Warriors opened the game with the first 10 points.

Janeski, who had five points in the quarter, and Jocelyn Williams each had 3-pointers before North Pocono cut the deficit to 10-4 after one quarter.

The Lady Warriors then held the Lady Trojans scoreless for most of the second quarter while running off seven straight points until North Pocono scored with 41 seconds left in the half.

Janeski scored the half with 11 points to help create a 19-6 lead.

Wyoming Area closed the third quarter with a 16-4 run to a 42-17 lead. In addition to Janeski’s 12 points, Anna Wisnewski made two 3-pointers and Williams hit another during the quarter.

Williams finished with eight points.

Olivia Rome led the team in rebounds with five.

Wyoming Area 50, Mountain View 9

Wyoming Area limited Mountain View to two field goals, none in the second or fourth quarters, in Monday’s road win.

Jocelyn Williams gave the Lady Warriors enough points in the first quarter to outscore the Lady Eagles in the game.

Williams had all 12 of her points, on two 3-pointers and three other baskets, in a 19-0 start over the game’s first 6:14.

The first quarter ended at 23-2 and Wyoming Area coasted from there.

Olivia Allen finished with a team-high 13 points and five rebounds.

The team rebounding lead got help from six each by Olivia Rome, Jocelyn Williams and Anna Wisnewski. Rome also scored six points.

Halle Kranson dished out five assists.