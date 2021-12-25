🔊 Listen to this

YATESVILLE — Pittston Area’s proficiency from beyond the arc and its ability to track down missed shots around the basket combined to make the difference Tuesday night in a 38-26 victory over Wyoming Area in the Tigue-Denisco Cup game.

Pittston Area was 8-for-20 (40 percent) from 3-point range while Wyoming Area was 3-for-25 (12 percent).

The difference was even bigger through three quarters with the Lady Patriots at 8-for-18 (44.4 percent) and the Lady Warriors at 1-for-21 (4.8 percent).

Daniella Ranielli made her last three attempts while finishing 4-for-6 for Pittston Area. Kallie Booth made her first two and last two tries while going 4-for-8.

Wyoming Area missed all 15 of its first-half attempts, including five shots that never got to the rim. The Lady Warriors did not connect until their 18th try of the game.

“We came in knowing we had to control (Morgan) Janeski, but we also knew there were some shooters that we had to get a hand out on, so they weren’t getting clean looks,” Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory said. “There were a few times when they did, but fortunately for us, they weren’t able to knock them down.

“I told our kids, ‘keep the intensity because they’re not going to miss all night’.”

By the time Wyoming Area started to hit, it was too late. Janeski made two of her last three tires and Anna Wisnewski also had a 3-pointer on her final attempt.

Pittston Area took a team approach to neutralizing a strong Wyoming Area rebounding team.

The Lady Patriots had six players with at least four rebounds for a 38-32 advantage on the boards.

Amanda Fath and Ranieli grabbed seven each, Ava Callahan and Ava Butcher had six each, Taylor Baiera had five and Booth had four.

Rosalind Tart came off the bench to lead Wyoming Area with nine rebounds. Olivia Rome had seven and Jocelyn Williams had six.

The rebounding and shooting advantages helped make up for Pittston Area turnovers.

The Lady Patriots lost the ball 21 times, compared to eight by Wyoming Ara.

Wyoming Area’s Halle Kranson had three steals while Wisnewski and Tart had two each.