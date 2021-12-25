🔊 Listen to this

Dr. Eugene DeMinico, center, stands with the Eugene DeMinico, II Memorial Basketball game MVPs from each school, Dom Jannuzzi, PA, left, and Evan Melberger, WA, right.

Pittston Area’s game MVP Dom Jannuzzi (42) is shown scoring 2 of his 12 first half points against Wyoming Area.

YATESVILLE — Receiving the team Most Valuable Player award for his role in Pittston Area’s 57-32 romp over Wyoming Area in Wednesday night’s 17th annual Eugene R. DeMinico II Memorial Game was special for Dominic Jannuzzi and not just because it came on his 18th birthday.

Early in his time as an underclassman on the Pittston Area varsity, Jannuzzi got to know Dr. Eugene DeMinico, whose son’s memory is honored in the annual game.

“It was really special to me,” Jannuzzi said. “When I was a freshman and I got pulled up to the JV/varsity team, I used to sit next to Doc at the end of the bench and we talked about the game all the time for a year.

“Then, the next year, I would sit next to him on the bench again. It means a lot because Doc means a lot to me. It was definitely very special for me to win MVP.”

Jannuzzi scored all 12 of his points in the first half when the game was being decided. He shared game scoring honors with Jack Locker while Ethan Ghannam produced a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Patriots put the game away early by scoring 17 straight points – the last 12 of the first quarter and the first five of the second.

The balance they displayed throughout the game was evident in the decisive run.

Anthony Cencetti had four points, while Locker and Jannuzzi had three each and Ghannam two among the last 12 of the first quarter. Locker then opened the second quarter with a putback and a corner 3-pointer.

“I thought we set the tone early in the game,” Pittston Area coach Al Semenza said. “We came out ready to play defense and I thought our defensive pressure took them out of some things they wanted to do.”

The offense did its share.

“We made some shots,” Semenza said. “We had some guys step up and make some shots.

“We got a nice night out of Jack Locker. Something we think he can do is shoot the ball. He did a nice job and I thought he played a lot more aggressive.”

The Patriots built the lead as high as 27 points late in the third quarter.

Dane Schutter led Wyoming Area with nine points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

Evan Melberger was selected a team MVP after hitting two 3-pointers and scoring eight points, all in the second quarter to slow the early onslaught, and leading the team with three assists.