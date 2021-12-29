🔊 Listen to this

Berwick junior defensive back Drey Wilk and Pittston Area sophomore tight end Adam Shovlin were the only two Wyoming Valley Conference players named Wednesday to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State team.

The duo joined Wyoming Area lineman Nick Elko as the only WVC players selected all-state. Elko was chosen to the Class 3A team on Tuesday. The WVC had no players chosen to the Class 5A and 6A all-state teams.

The Lackawanna Conference had two Class 4A selections – Valley View running back Connor Hilling and offensive lineman Tyler Swartz. Delaware Valley tight end Aiden Black was chosen to the 6A team.

Wilk followed in the footsteps of his brother Teagan, who was an all-state pick and is currently a safety at East Carolina. He finished with seven interceptions, 83 tackles, six tackles for loss and five pass breakups. On offense, caught 19 passes for 187 yards and two TDs. He was chosen to the Times Leader All-WVC first team all-stars.

Shovlin made great strides throughout the season and developed into a force on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder caught 17 passes for 157 yards while providing strong blocking. On defense, he made 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks and also forced two fumbles. He was selected to the Times Leader All-WVC second team.

Swartz was a four-year starter who helped Valley View to the District 2 Class 4A championship.

Hilling rushed 186 times for 1,524 yards and 24 touchdowns. The junior also had seven catches for 74 yards and a score.

Black, a 6-3, 225-pound sophomore, caught 23 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he had 47 tackles and five sacks.