🔊 Listen to this

Julian Everitt and James Spindler recorded third-place finishes to lead Pittston Area when the Patriots finished tied for 15th out of 27 teams Wednesday and Thursday in the Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic.

Mifflin County outscored Central Dauphin, 241-211, for the team title.

Pittston Area compiled 68 ½ points to tie with Penn Manor.

Spindler went 5-1 in the tournament at 160 pounds while Everitt, who reached the 132-pound semifinals before losing, was 4-1.

Related Video

Everitt won the third-place match by major decision, 8-0, over Shikellamy’s Isaac McGregor.

Spindler, whose only loss came on a 1-0 decision in the quarterfinals, also beat a Shikellamy wrestler in the consolation finals. He defeated Coltyn Sempko, 5-1.

Oscar Ciriaco had a 46-second pin in a consolation match at 106 pounds, but fell one win short of placing.

Kevin Roby posted two pins at 126 pounds. Jake Aftewicz also won twice, once by technical fall, before being eliminated from the 138-pound bracket.

Everitt pinned Conestoga Valley’s Rey Ortiz in 2:09 and Berlin Brothersvalley’s Hunter Cornell in 3:30 to reach the semifinals. He won twice after losing by decision in the semifinals.

Spindler pinned Octorara’s Hunter Focht in 1:20; lost in his first meeting with Sempko, then came back to win four straight, including the rematch.