Morgan Janeski (25) scores two-points for Wyoming Area against the hometeam Blue Devils.

Pittston Area won the girls championship of the Anthony “Badger” Marseco Basketball Tournament at Old Forge Monday and Wednesday. From left, Pittston Area head coach Jeff Gregory, Old Forge athletic director Dan Mozeleski, Pittston Area seniors Amanda Fath, Ava Butcher, Jiana Moran and Leah Zambetti.

Pittston Area’s unbeaten start in girls basketball produced a tournament championship, which resulted from the second victory in nine days over rival Wyoming Area.

The Lady Patriots, champions of the Anthony “Badger” Marseco Tournament at Old Forge, have now run their victory total to eight, double that for all of last season.

They will take District 2’s best record into a battle of unbeaten teams to open Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 play Monday at Dallas.

Pittston Area has allowed just 23.1 points per game while outscoring its first eight opponents by an average of 25.6.

Wyoming Area, in the 36-28 Tigue-Denisco game Dec. 21, is the only team to come within less than 15 points against the Lady Patriots.

Pittston Area 52, Wyoming Area 25

Pittston Area rode a much more balanced attack than usual to a more comfortable victory in the rematch with Wyoming Area in Wednesday’s Marseco Tournament championship game.

Ava Callahan and Kallie Booth scored 12 points each while Leah Zambetti and Daniella Ranieli had 10 each.

Pittston Area held Wyoming Area (5-4) to a single field goal each in the first and fourth quarters.

Booth had two baskets while Ranieli and Callahan each hit 3-pointers for a 12-3 lead at the end of the first quarter in which Halle Kranson had the only Wyoming Area basket. The Lady Patriots scored the last eight points of the quarter.

Callahan hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter when the Lady Patriots stretched a 21-12 lead to 35-19.

Pittston Area then closed with a 17-6 fourth quarter in which seven different players scored and the team went 9-for-11 from the foul line.

Morgan Janeski had the only Wyoming Area basket in the fourth quarter.

Rosalind Tart, the only Lady Warrior with two field goals, hit all four of her fourth-quarter free throws and led the team with nine points and six rebounds.

Old Forge 32, Wyoming Seminary 24

Talia Piragas scored 19 points to lead Old Forge to the win in Wednesday’s Marseco Tournament third-place game.

Old Forge (2-5) held Wyoming Seminary to two points each in the first and fourth quarters.

Pittston Area 53, Wyoming Seminary 27

Kallie Booth scored 14 of her 25 points in the first quarter of Monday night’s Marseco Tournament semifinal, putting the Lady Patriots in control early.

Pittston Area led 17-5 after one quarter.

Booth, who also had six steals, reached 20 points by halftime when the lead ballooned to 31-11.

Daniella Ranieli added 11 points.

Booth went 10-for-12 from the line, leading a 14-for-17 team effort.

Amanda Fath, who added eight points and 11 rebounds, made both her tries while Ranieli was 2-for-3.

Wyoming Area 61, Old Forge 27

Jocelyn Williams and Morgan Janeski controlled the inside, combining for 23 points and 21 rebounds while Anna Wisnewski hit four second-half 3-pointers as Wyoming Area rolled through Monday’s Marseco Tournament semifinal.

Williams produced a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Wyoming Area ran off 11 straight points for a 15-2 lead that it expanded to 24-7 after one quarter with the help of all 11 of Janeski’s points.

Wisnewski scored 14 points.

Olivia Rome added eight rebounds for the Lady Warriors, who led 47-15 midway through the third quarter.

Talia Piragas led Old Forge with 16 points.

Pittston Area 45, Valley View 30

Pittston Area held visiting Valley View to 12 second-half points in the Dec. 23 non-league game.

Kallie Booth led the offense with 15 points while Ava Callahan hit three 3-pointers and added 10.

Booth made two 3-pointers while scoring eight points in second quarter for 25-18 halftime lead.