Teammate Amanda Fath (33) encourages Daniella Ranieli during overtime against Dallas Area. Ranieli hit four out of six foul shots in overtime to help lift the Patriots over Dallas, 55-50 at home.

Pittston Area junior guard Kallie Booth (3) scores an opposite handed lay up in the first half against Dallas Area.

Daniella Ranieli (2) scores on a fast break lay up against the Mountaineers of Dallas.

Pittston Area’s Amanda Fath (33) is shown scoring two of her eight points against Dallas Area.

Wyoming Area started and finished strong in Friday night’s Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball game against visiting Hanover Area.

The Lady Warriors scored the game’s first 11 points, then held Hanover Area scoreless in the fourth quarter of the 61-15 romp.

Morgan Janeski, who led the way with 15 points, and Anna Wisnewski, who hit three 3-pointers while adding 11 points, each did all their scoring in the first half.

Wyoming Area then held Hanover Area to two points in the entire second half.

After Hanover Area scored its first points of the game, Wyoming Area put together a 23-3 run over nearly 6½ minutes for a 34-5 lead before the midway point in the second quarter.

Jocelyn Williams scored all seven of her points when Wyoming Area was taking a 22-5 lead after one quarter.

The Lady Warriors scored 27 second-quarter points for a 49-13 halftime lead.

Olivia Rome grabbed eight rebounds while Rosalind Tart has seven and Olivia Allen had five.

Wyoming Area is 6-2 for third out of seven teams in Division 2 and 12-7 overall for a power rating that ranks fifth out of 11 teams in the race for seeding positions among the eight District 2 Class 4A playoff teams.

Wyoming Area 41, Wyoming Seminary 23

Morgan Janeski scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds during Wednesday’s WVC Division 2 road victory that clinched the team’s appearance in the district playoffs.

Jocelyn Williams chipped in 10 points and four steals while Halle Kranson dished out six assists.

Janeski had 10 points and Williams six during a 19-2 run to a 21-6 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Lady Warriors went from trailing 4-2 midway through the first quarter to leading 37-15 early in the fourth quarter before the Blue Knights cut into the deficit late.

Pittston Area 34, Crestwood 30

Daniella Ranieli hit an off-balance shot off a drive with 49 seconds left to break a tie and lift Pittston Area to the WVC Division 1 win at Crestwood.

Ranieli and Kallie Booth combined to give the Lady Patriots the game’s last five points.

Amanda Fath and Ava Callahan came up with big defensive plays in the final 30 seconds to help Pittston Area hold Crestwood scoreless for the final 4:31.

Booth hit one of two free throws for a tie with 2:13 left.

After scoring the winning basket, Ranieli made the front end of a one-and-one with 26.5 seconds remaining. Booth also hit the front end of a one-and-one with 9.4 seconds to play.

Fath blocked a close range shot to deny the tying basket and Callahan made a clinching steal.

Ranieli scored five of her game-high 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Booth added eight points.

Pittston Area outscored Crestwood, 12-2, in the second quarter for a 17-13 halftime lead.

Wyoming Area 50, MMI Prep 8

Wyoming Area got points from nine players and held MMI Prep scoreless for the first 12:20 during Tuesday’s WVC Division 2 victory.

Morgan Janeski scored 13 points while Wyoming Area was putting up the game’s first 25 points. She finished with 15 points.

Olivia Allen, Olivia Rome and Jocelyn Williams had three steals each to lead a defense that allowed Wyoming Area to build a 39-2 lead with 2:49 left in the third quarter.

Pittston Area 55, Dallas 50

Daniella Ranieli, Ava Callahan and Kallie Booth combined to shoot 11-for-15 from the foul line in overtime to all finish in double figures in scoring during Monday’s WVC Division 1 home-court victory.

Booth, who forced overtime on a drive with six seconds left, and Ranieli each hit four free throws in the extra four minutes while Callahan made three.

Ranieli and Callahan scored 12 points each while Booth had 11.

Pittston Area scored six of the first seven points in the overtime for a 50-45 lead.

Pittston Area 44, Tunkhannock 32

Daniella Ranieli and Kallie Booth scored 14 points each in the Jan. 22 WVC Division 1 victory at Tunkhannock.

Ava Callahan added eight points in the win.

Holy Redeemer 62, Wyoming Area 42

Holy Redeemer used big runs to end each half to win the Jan. 22 game between WVC Division 2 contenders at Wyoming Area.

The Lady Royals scored 13 of the last 14 points of the first half for a 34-20 lead, then closed the game with a 12-4 run.

Jocelyn Williams scored 12 points, Morgan Janeski 10 and Halle Kranson nine for Wyoming Area.

Rosalind Tart grabbed eight rebounds in the loss.