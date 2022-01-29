🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS – By the time Friday night’s frustrating battle for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball lead was over, Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory was convinced his team’s offense had spent the night too close to the basket.

The Lady Patriots repeatedly penetrated into the lane, only to have shots swatted away by Gloria Adjayi or cleared away by Shelby Ardo-Boyko and others.

Wilkes-Barre Area held Pittston Area to a single field goal over the final 19:18 to pull away for a 41-22 victory that protected the Wolfpack’s perfect division record and denied the Lady Patriots a chance to take over the lead.

Both teams came in with 13-1 records, the best in all of District 2, but Pittston Area could not get going offensively.

“We have to be smart enough when we get by our girl to pull up sometimes and take a 10-foot jump shot,” Gregory said. “Sometimes, we’re getting caught too far under there.”

Under the basket is where Adjayi ruled, blocking six shots.

“We’re small and she’s a good shot blocker,” Gregory said.

Ardo-Boyko had nine points and nine rebounds. She joined Adjayi and Reagan Holden in pulling down five defensive rebounds each as Wilkes-Barre Area won the rebounding battle, 33-27, and held Pittston Area without an offensive rebound in the second half.

Danayjha Moore led Wilkes-Barre Area with 12 points.

Emma Krawczeniuk, Moore and Holden gave Wilkes-Barre Area a 3-for-3 start from 3-point range in the first three minutes and helped the Wolfpack to an 11-2 lead midway through the first quarter.

Pittston Area fought back to get within 16-14 on an Amanda Fath basket, off a Kallie Booth feed, with 3:18 left in the half, but the offense stalled there.

Wilkes-Barre Area scored the last seven points of the half, getting a boost by five points in the last 45 seconds on a Moore 3-pointer and a Holden drive that she finished with a second left.

The Wolfpack turned it into a 19-4 run before Pittston Area’s only field goal of the second half, a Booth drive with 5:33 remaining.

The loss broke a five-game winning streak that put Pittston Area, a last-place team a year ago, in position where it could have grabbed the division lead at the midway point.

“It’s just one loss, whether you lose by 20 or lose by two, it counts as the same thing,” Gregory said. “So, you sweep it under the rug and we’ll get a chance to play them again.

“Everything we want to do is still in front of us. We just have to wipe the slate clean, forget about this weekend and come back Monday ready.”

The Lady Patriots are third in the eight-team division at 5-2, behind Wilkes-Barre Area (8-0) and Hazleton Area (8-2). They lead the race for the top seed in the eight-team District 2 Class 5A playoffs.