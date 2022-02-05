🔊 Listen to this

Rocco Pizano signed a Letter of Intent to play football at East Stroudsburg. Front row, from left: Talia Pizano, sister; Rhonda Pizano, mother; Rocco Pizano; Joe Pizano, father and Wyoming Area athletic director; Bianca Pizano, sister. Back row, same order: Wyoming Area assistant coach David Pacchioni; assistant coach Mike Fanti; principal Dr. Jon Pollard; and assistant coach Ken Kopetchny.

Wyoming Area seniors Nick Elko and Rocco Pizano will remain teammates on the next level after each signed a National Collegiate Athletic Association Letter of Intent this week to play Division II football at East Stroudsburg University.

After filling multiple roles for the District 2 Class 3A finalists, both Elko and Pizano project as offensive players at East Stroudsburg – Elko as a guard, who could play other line spots, and Pizano as a slot receiver, who hopes to also receive consideration for kick return duties.

Elko also visited Clarion University, another Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference member, and had offers of other visits when he made up his mind days before Christmas to accept the offer from East Stroudsburg. He will receive academic and athletic scholarships while playing for the Warriors and studying either business or sports management.

“I knew my first time down there that it was right,” Elko said. “It felt like home.”

Pizano also visited Ursinus, King’s and Franklin & Marshall before deciding on East Stroudsburg where he will receive an academic scholarship. He plans to major in physical education at the school where he was first recruited as a track and field athlete.

“I’ve always been football-first my whole life,” Pizano said. “That’s been my favorite sport forever. I always wanted to play football in college, but at a point in time, they were only looking at me for track.”

Once the football interest followed, Pizano was ready to commit.

“I always had it in my head that I would pick football over track,” he said.

Elko said he has been looking ahead to the possibility of playing college football since seventh grade.

“At the start of junior high, I was a bit bigger than everyone, so I knew I had a chance,” said the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Elko. “That was my goal since then to play in college because I really love the sport and did it my entire life.”

Elko was the only Wyoming Valley Conference player named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team in one of the Small School classifications, making the Class 3A team as an offensive lineman.

Both Elko and Pizano made the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches’ Select Class 3A all-state team.

Elko, a four-year starter, had 31 pancake blocks on offense and made 57 tackles, nine of them for losses, on defense.

Pizano made the all-state team as a slot receiver/running back. He caught 21 passes for 372 yards and six touchdowns while running 37 times for 287 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Pizano picked off three passes and broke up 10. He also averaged 20.3 yards on kickoff returns.