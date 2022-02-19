🔊 Listen to this

The Wolfpack’s Danayjha Moore scoops a loose ball in second half action against Pittston Area.

Pittston Area junior Kallie Booth scores a crucial three-point shot in the fourth quarter against the Wolfpack of Wilkes-Barre Area.

Pittston Area’s Daniella Raniela drives the lane scoring on a lay up against the Wolfpack Wednesday night.

Pittston Area became a contender when it turned around its record from a year ago.

The Lady Patriots became Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champions when they reversed the outlook of their head-to-head matchups with Wilkes-Barre Area.

Pittston Area followed up a 1-11, last-place finish in the 2021 season by going 12-2 this season, but it still entered the final week of the regular season in second place in the division standings.

The Lady Patriots beat the Wolfpack twice, topping them in a regular-season game to briefly take sole possession of first place, then winning the playoff game that Wilkes-Barre Area forced by winning its Tuesday finale.

To become champions, Pittston Area had to solve a team it had lost to 41-22 on the road in an earlier first-place battle. The Lady Patriots did so by overcoming big early deficits.

Pittston Area won Monday’s regular-season home game, 48-41, in overtime after falling behind, 12-2, in the first quarter.

In Wednesday’s playoff game at Wyoming Area, the Lady Patriots defeated the Wolfpack, 33-30, by recovering from a 19-10, second-quarter deficit.

Pittston Area did not let the result of the first game with Wilkes-Barre Area – or the starts of the second and third meetings – hinder its confidence.

“I think it was just we played scared,” Booth said of the first meeting.

Coach Jeff Gregory addressed that with his team.

“He had a talk with us after the game,” Booth said. “He said, ‘you guys did not play to your full potential. You played scared and I know you played scared.’

“That whole week when we were practicing for them the second time, we said, ‘we’re not playing scared. We’re winning this game’.”

As it turned out, they won two in three days, coming from behind each time, to become champions.

“One win last year in the league to this,” said Gregory, who is in his second season as the team’s head coach, working primarily with the same roster, plus the addition of freshman Daniella Ranieli. “It’s a great story.

“Remarkable kids. Certainly Daniella’s addition to the backcourt has helped, but just all of them, one through 15, amazing kids; amazing commitment.”

Pittston Area 36, Wilkes-Barre Area 33

EXETER – Pittston Area held Wilkes-Barre Area scoreless for nine minutes while running off eight straight points late in Wednesday’s playoff game for the division title at Wyoming Area.

The Lady Patriots turned a 30-27 deficit late in the third quarter into a 35-30 lead until Gloria Adjayi broke the Wolfpack drought with a 3-pointer with five seconds left.

Kallie Booth, who finished with a game-high 13 points, and Ava Callahan, who added 10, each scored four points in the game’s decisive run.

Callahan hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 25 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Lady Patriots did the rest at the line.

Booth put Pittston Area ahead to stay on two free throws with 2.6 seconds left in the third. She added another free throw with 6:43 left.

Callahan made the front end of a one-and-one with 1:38 remaining for a 34-30 lead.

Booth also hit the first shot in a one-and-one situation with 15.8 seconds left.

Adjayi’s 3-pointer created some late excitement.

Ranieli made the first of two free throws with 1.9 seconds left and Wilkes-Barre Area could not even get to midcourt before taking its last shot at the tie.

Booth paved the way for a comeback from a 19-10, second-quarter deficit when she drew a charge for the third foul on Shelby Ardo-Boyko, who was off to a 4-for-4 start for Wilkes-Barre Area.

“It was getting away from us again,” coach Jeff Gregory said of a 12-0 run by the Wolfpack. “We had told them, ‘just hang around, stay in striking distance and lets’s get the lead in the fourth quarter and win the game late’.

“We just had to stay in the game.”

The charging call against Ardo-Boyko helped make that possible, coming with a fourth foul that Booth drew early in the fourth quarter to force her out of the game for 11 minutes.

“We can always count on her to make a big play at big times,” Gregory said. “The charges were huge.”

Ranieli had five rebounds and four assists.

Ava Butcher, Amanda Fath, Leah Zambetti, Taylor Baiera and Callahan combined on a defensive effort that held Wolfpack center and scoring leader Adjayi to just two shots from inside the arc and allowed Wilkes-Barre Area just one offensive rebound.

“I always thought we were going to be better,” Booth said. “I didn’t see this coming.

“I didn’t think we were going to go from one win to winning it all. But, we did work real hard throughout the summer and I saw the potential we all had. We all worked together. Excluding Daniella, we’ve all played together for years.”

Pittston Area 48, Wilkes-Barre Area 41

YATESVILLE – Pittston Area was able to overcome adversity early and late to defeat the Wolfpack in overtime and clinch at least a first-place tie Monday.

Junior guard Kallie Booth scored a team-high 23 points, including five in overtime, to lead Pittston Area. Freshman guard Daniella Ranieli had 17 and a pair of free throws in the extra period where the Patriots outscored the Wolfpack, 7-0.

In the 41-22 loss to Wilkes-Barre Area Jan. 28, the duo combined for just 12 points.

The Patriots were in trouble early as Gloria Adjayi led the Wolfpack to a 12-2 lead with less than two minutes left in the first quarter. They chipped the deficit to 12-9 in those final two minutes.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Booth and Ranieli in the final minutes of the second quarter gave Pittston Area a 21-19 lead. The Lady Patriots never trailed from that point, although the Wolfpack tied the score twice in the fourth quarter.

A pair of free throws by Adjayi knotted the game, 41-41, with 28.3 seconds left in regulation. Pittston Area then turned over the ball with seven seconds left, but the Wolfpack missed a shot at the buzzer.

Overtime was all Pittston Area as Booth opened the extra four minutes with a 3-pointer.

“It was the biggest adrenaline rush,” Booth said.

Wilkes-Barre Area then turned over the ball twice on consecutive possessions before Booth and Ranieli each hit two free throws down the stretch.

Adjayi tied her season-high with 24 points.

Pittston Area 43, Dallas 39

Pittston Area set up its title shot with the Feb. 12 win at Dallas.

Daniella Ranieli and Kallie Booth each scored 15 points to help the Lady Patriots overcome a 20-point effort by Nadia Evanosky.