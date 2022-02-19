🔊 Listen to this

BOGOTA, Colombia — Brandon Matthew played the final three holes in 4-under par, making eagle on the final hole Feb. 13 for a one-shot victory in the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Golf Championship.

Matthews finished one shot ahead of Ryan McCormick, who birdied the 18th for a 66, and Ben Griffin, who had a 68.

“I knew that I was going to have to do something pretty special coming down the stretch,” Matthews said in a video interview posted on PGATour.com after nearly pitching in on 16, sinking a 20-foot birdie putt “dead center” on 17 and topping that on 18.

Matthews blasted a drive and left himself a 9-iron that he hit to five feet on the par-5 finishing hole.

“It was fun going into that putt knowing, ‘this could be the one’,” he said.

Matthews, who finished at 19-under 264, won for the first time on the Korn Ferry Tour. He had won each of the last two years on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica where he finished up as the 2020-21 season’s points leader, landing a full exemption for this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is one step below the PGA Tour.

Matthews also won in 2017 in his second start ever on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, but it took until his 50th attempt to break through with his first Korn Ferry win.

“It’s pretty special,” Matthews said in a video interview posted on PGATour.com after he shot rounds of 67, 65, 66, 66 for the title. “My game’s been trending in the right direction for the past few years; playing really, really good golf.

“The support system I’ve had has been really unbelievable. I can’t thank everybody enough.”

Matthews had birdies on 3, 5 and 6 in the final round, but slipped with bogeys on 7 and 9. When he followed a birdie on 14 with a bogey on the par-3, 15th, it appeared the title shot had gotten away.

The 27-year-old from Dupont, however, proved otherwise.

“It was just a lot of patience,” Matthews said. “I went through kind of a little rough stretch there in the middle. Missed a few putts that I definitely should have made, but always was hitting some pretty good golf shots.”

The latest win earned Matthews a career-best $135,000 purse and pushed him to the top of the points list on the tour where the top 25 at the end of the season earn PGA Tour cards for 2023.

The Pittston Area and Temple grad is best known in the golf world for his kindness at the Argentina Open in the fall of 2019, when he lost in a playoff – and a berth in the British Open – after a fan with Down syndrome made a distracting noise. Matthews made it clear it was not the fan’s fault and gave him a signed glove. His gesture got the attention of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which gave him a sponsor exemption to make his PGA Tour debut.

The victory comes a week after Matthews finished tied for second at the Panama Championship. He started the season by finishing 33rd and 22nd in two tournaments in the Bahamas.

The Korn Ferry Tour, after two weeks in Panama and Colombia, moved to Florida where Matthews was unable to continue his early season hot streak.

Matthews shot 79-70—149 Thursday and Friday and missed the cut in the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Lakewood Ranch.

The tour now takes a one-month break before resuming March 17 in Louisiana with the Lake Charles Championship.