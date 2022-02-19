🔊 Listen to this

J.J. Walsh became the 10th boys basketball player in Pittston Area history to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career and the first to do it in 13 years when he arrived at the milestone during a Feb. 12 non-league game at Blue Ridge.

Walsh arrived at the milestone when he pulled up for a 3-pointer from the right wing in transition late in the third quarter of the 67-47 victory.

The senior guard was aware that he needed 18 points going into the game and he wound up scoring 20 in three quarters.

“I knew because I had family coming in and my coach told me how much I had before my last game,” Walsh said.

Relatives who made it in from New Jersey helped add to the moment for Walsh, who said he was appreciative that Blue Ridge coach Wes Parks allowed time for the game to be stopped, a ball presentation to be made and pictures to be taken before the game resumed.

“It was nice,” he said.

Freshman Silvio Giardina scored all 15 of his points in the first half of the win, making five 3-pointers, including four in the second quarter when the Patriots extended a 17-10 lead to 40-23 at the half.

Walsh had six points in each of the first two quarters, then added eight more in third to help Pittston Area to a 54-29 lead.

Connor Cranage scored 10 points for Blue Ridge, the second-place team from Division 4 of the Lackawanna League.

Current Pittston Area athletic director Charlie Turco was the school’s first 1,000-point scorer in 1968. He was followed by Ed Ward in 1979, Jake Berlew in 1983, Joe Mikiewicz 1984, Tom Brady 1989, Pat Ratchford 1993, Jon Munski 2003, Paul Chmiel 2005 and Matt Zera 2009.

Walsh ended the program’s longest stretch without a 1,000-point scorer.

Pittston Area had a possible non-league game with Lackawanna League Division 1 champion Scranton canceled Friday night when it wound up hosting the Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament girls semifinals.

The Patriots finished the regular season 17-4, including 12-2 in WVC Division 1, one game behind the first-place tie between Dallas and Hazleton Area.