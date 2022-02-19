🔊 Listen to this

Ella Hoban won four events Wednesday when Pittston Area defeated Lake-Lehman, 110-53, in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming meet.

Hoban won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle. She was also part of wins in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

Kacie Fisk, who won the 50 freestyle, and Cassie Hintze were also on both relay wins.

Marissa Gubitoso won the 100 breaststroke and was on the medley relay.

Kaitlyn Kozlowski won the 100 butterfly.

Emily Dunn swam a leg of the winning freestyle relay.

Pittston Area completed its WVC season with a 5-6 record.

Lake-Lehman 68, Pittston Area boys 49

Jake Grzech won the 100 backstroke for Pittston Area during Wednesday’s WVC loss to Lake-Lehman.

Tanner Osborn, Frank Garcia, Franklin Garcia and Ryan Hintze took first place in the 200 freestyle relay.

The Patriots finished 1-10 in the WVC.

Holy Redeemer 103, Wyoming Area girls 57

Julia Crane won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke for Wyoming Area during Wednesday’s WVC loss at Holy Redeemer.

The Lady Warriors finished 4-7 in the WVC.

Holy Redeemer 110, Wyoming Area 14

Host Holy Redeemer swept every event in Wednesday’s WVC meet with winless Wyoming Area.