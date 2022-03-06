🔊 Listen to this

Daniella Ranieli (2) drives against Abington Heights’ Emily McDonald (30) on her way to scoring two of her game-high 19 points in Saturday’s District 2 Class 5A finals.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Pittston Area battled a size disadvantage all game Friday night. The Patriots were able to overcome it to gain their second and final lead in the third quarter.

Eventually, though, Abington Heights proved to be too tough inside and defeated Pittston Area 38-31 in the District 2 Class 5A girls basketball championship game.

Allison Dammer, a 6-foot-1 senior, led Abington’s inside attack with 18 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks. The Comets started four players 5-foot-10 or better. Pittston Area was able to put just one player on the court in that height range.

“We knew coming in there was another girl my size,” Dammer said. “They might be double or triple teaming me in the paint so we had our shooters outside, but I had some nice drives from the elbow.”

Dammer and fellow senior Anna Scoblick combined for score 12 of the Comets’ 18 points in the fourth quarter.

“Their players made plays in the fourth quarter,” said Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory, whose team trailed 28-24 midway through the fourth quarter. “Two seniors down here for four years, experienced kids who stepped up to plate when they needed to.”

The season isn’t over for Pittston Area (24-4). The Patriots will play Wednesday against District 11 runner-up Bangor (18-6) at a site and time to be announced. Abington Heights will host District 3 sixth seed Twin Valley (16-10).

“We got more work to do,” Gregory said. “We’ll brush this off and we’ll come back Monday and get ready for Wednesday night and play in the state tournament.”

The score was tied 20-20 entering the fourth quarter. Abington then scored on three consecutive drives to the hoop before Pittston Area scored its lone field goal of the period on a drive by Kallie Booth.

Pittston Area finished with just six field goals — three in each half. They scored 17 points from the foul line, with freshman Daniella Ranieli going 10-for-11 from the stripe as part of her 18-point night. Booth finished with six, Ava Callahan had five and Amanda Fath scored two.

Abington also recorded 12 blocks, but poor 3-point shooting kept the Comets from gaining any significant ground. They finished 1-of-13 behind the arc.

“I kept tell them ‘Listen, the ball will fall. As soon as we get scoring, we’ll be OK,’” Abington coach Deanna Klingman said. “And that’s what happened. We switched up and started driving from the wing instead of the top to isolation a little bit..”

Aside from Dammer, Abington had only one other player with more than one field goal. The Comets scored 12 of their 18 fourth-quarter points from the foul line as Pittston Area tried fouling to catch up.

NOTE: The halftime score on the board was 16-13 in favor of Abington, but changed to 16-14 entering the third quarter because of a scoring error. Ranieli hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter and it was originally scored as a two-point field goal.

District 2 Class 5A Championship

Abington Heights 38, Pittston Area 31

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (38) — Caroline Murray 0 0-0 0, Maggie Coleman 0 0-1 0, Allison Dammer 7 4-5 18, Emily McDonald 0 7-8 7, Anna Scoblick 4 2-2 10, Madison Zalewski 0 0-0 0, Luryn Notari 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-16 38.

PITTSTON AREA (31) — Daniella Ranieli 4 10-11 18, Kallie Booth 1 3-6 6, Ava Callahan 1 2-2 5, Amanda Fath 0 2-2 2, Ava Butcher 0 0-0 0, Taylor Baiera 0 0-0 0, Leah Zambetti 0 0-0 0, Maddie Karp 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 17-23 31.

Abington Heights`9`7`4`18 — 38

Pittston Area`6`8`6`11 — 31

Three-point goals — PA 2 (Ranieli, Callahan).