WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Dominic Jannuzzi, Ethan Ghannam, Jack Locker and Anthony Cencetti all hit at least two-thirds of their shots Friday night as Pittston Area put together an incredibly efficient offensive performance while turning the District 2 Class 5A boys basketball championship game into a 59-26 rout of North Pocono.

Locker caught fire in the second half, going 5-for-6, including 3-for-4 on 3-pointers, and making his only foul shot as part of a three-point play. That added up to 14 second-half points, giving him a game-high 20 total.

“I’m open, I’m going to shoot it,” Locker said. “That’s never going to change.”

He was not alone.

With 1,000-point career scorer J.J. Walsh playing the role of distributor with a game-high six assists, the other Pittston Area starters turned in one of the best shooting performances in district championship history.

The Patriots finished 25-for-38 (65.8 percent) from the floor, including 14-for-17 in the second half (82.4 percent). That includes one miss with reserves playing out the end of the game after Pittston Area had gone 14-for-16 (87.5 percent) to start the half.

Jannuzzi was 7-for-9 while scoring 14 points. Ghannam was 3-for-4. Locker finished 7-for-10. Cencetti was 6-for-9 while adding 13 points.

The shooting numbers were not the only impressive statistics put up by the Patriots.

Pittston Area had a 27-12 rebounding advantage, led by six from Ghannam and five each from Cencetti and Walsh.

The Patriots committed just seven turnovers, only four in the first three quarters.

The only offensive rebound Pittston Area allowed and two of the turnovers came after the game had been well into the Mercy Rule, which started up with a 30-point lead with 7:45 left. A late miss was also what put the team below 50 percent (6-for-13) from 3-point range.

Jannuzzi had five assists, three steals and a block to go with his 14 points.