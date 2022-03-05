🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Al Semenza guided Pittston Area to a District 2 Class 5A boys title Friday night as part of a championship weekend that saw three his former assistants bring their teams to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Jeff Gregory, the Pittston Area girls coach, and J.J. Thomas, the Old Forge boys coach, both had their teams playing in Saturday title games that were decided after presstime for this edition.

Bob Beviglia had won four straight titles as Scranton Prep girls coach before his team’s upset bid fell short, 43-42, against Dunmore Thursday night in Class 4A.

“They’re my guys,” Semenza said after Friday night’s 59-26 victory. “Coach Beviglia lost a heartbreaker (Thursday) night. “Coach Thomas, who played for me on one of our great teams at Old Forge, he’s fired up and he’s going against a very good friend of mine at Holy Cross in coach (Al) Callejas.

“And, of course, I don’t have to tell you what coach Gregory has done for Pittston Area Lady Patriots basketball.”

Beviglia was a freshman coach and varsity assistant under Semenza at Old Forge. He spent five years there total, going back for three after serving as head coach at North Pocono.

Gregory held multiple coaching positions since serving as an assistant under Semenza at Wyoming Area.

“The defense that I play, the defense that Jeff plays at Pittston and the defense that Al plays at Pittston, I think if you watched film, you would think that the same person coached all three teams,” Beviglia said of their approach to man-to-man defense.

Thomas is in his first year as a head coach. He started on Old Forge’s 28-1 state quarterfinalist team that won a district title under Semenza in 2007 and was an assistant coach under him when Semenza won his last district championship with the Blue Devils in 2013.

“One thing I learned from (Semenza) was how to prepare a team,” Gregory said. “The detail that he put in to every game prep. He just paid so much attention to detail, so I took a lot of that from him.

“You knew when you showed up with an Al Semenza-coached team that there was nothing that could take place in the game that his kids weren’t prepared for.”

Matt Prociak, a 6-foot-5 senior forward/center from Jenkins Township, helped Holy Redeemer to the title in the first boys game Thursday night.

Prociak had nine points and a game-high seven rebounds in a 52-28 romp over Riverside for the Class 3A championship. It was the second in which he was prominent in the past three seasons, both coming with wins over Riverside.

In Thursday’s final, Prociak was 4-for-8 from the floor, missing two 3-point attempts, and 1-for-2 from the line. He also blocked two shots.

Going into the game, Prociak was shooting 52.5 percent from the floor while averaging 15.6 points and 9.0 rebounds. A repeat first-team Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 all-star selection by coaches, he leads the Royals in rebounds and is second in scoring.

Avery McNulty, 6-foot senior forward from Pittston, was part of Scranton Prep’s latest Lackawanna League Division 1 title and its return trips to the district final and state tournament.

McNulty had seven points, six rebounds and a team-high four assists. She was 2-for-5 from the floor, 1-for-4 on 3-pointers and 2-for-2 from the line.