🔊 Listen to this

YATESVILLE — Time did not actually stand still as Lower Dauphin’s Braden Landis took repeated shots at the basket that would lift the Falcons into overtime in the PIAA Class 5A boys basketball first-round state tournament game at Pittston Area Tuesday night.

But, the scoreboard did, freezing briefly at one-tenth of a second and adding confusion to the final sequence.

Game officials ruled that when Landis finally put the ball in – on his third attempt – it was after the game was over, allowing Pittston Area to escape with a 53-51 victory.

Video of the game’s final sequence seemed to confirm that time would have expired without the clock stopping in an ill-timed, so to speak, malfunction.

Related Video

The final ruling spoiled a late 16-5 run by the Falcons, who trailed by 12 with 4½ minutes remaining.

“We got a little sloppy,” Pittston Area coach Al Semenza said. “There were probably some cases where I made some bad decisions, maybe.

“We turned the ball over. We were still trying to run an offense, but they started doubling us and we started throwing some pop-up passes.”

The Patriots withstood committing half their 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter by hitting seven of nine free throws over the final 6:05.

J.J. Walsh, who scored a team-high 15 points, hit both ends of a one-and-one with 1:34 left, but Lower Dauphin scored the next four points.

Ethan Ghannam made one of two free throws with 17.4 seconds left to create a two-point lead and set up the final sequence.

The Falcons worked the ball around until three seconds left. Landis got off two shots and nearly got off a third.

Pittston Area scored the last four points of the first half to take the lead into the locker room, then outscored Lower Dauphin, 18-11, in the third quarter for a 42-33 lead.

Ghannam scored off an Anthony Cencetti pass and Walsh drove the right side for a three-point play and 47-35 lead.

Cody Rosati hit a 3-pointer, beginning a stretch in which he scored nine of his 11 points in the final 4:25 to lead the comeback attempt.

Ghannam finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Cencetti, who scored 10 points, and Dominic Jannuzzi each had eight rebounds as Pittston Area followed up a 27-12 rebounding advantage in the district final with a 29-17 edge in the state opener.

“I thought we came out in the second half and defended much better,” Semenza said. “We took the ball to the basket.

“And, I thought we did a great job rebounding the ball. I think that was the key to the game. Our guys have been tough all year.”

Pittston Area advances to play Shippensburg, a 56-46 winner over Upper Moreland, in Friday’s second round.

PIAA Class 5A first round

Pittston Area 53, Lower Dauphin 51

LOWER DAUPHIN (51) — Charlie Fortney 2 2-2 7, Chase Smith 0 0-0 0, Braden Landis 2 2-2 6, Matt Mosco 0 0-0 0, Cody Rosati 2 6-6 11, Brady Hofsass 2 0-0 5, Nico DeFrank 1 0-0 2, Colton Waters 9 0-2 20. Totals 18 10-12 51.

PITTSTON AREA (53) — JJ Walsh 6 3-3 15, Ethan Ghannam 4 5-6 13, Jack Locker 3 0-0 8, Anthony Cencetti 2 6-8 10, Dom Jannuzzi 3 1-2 7, Silvio Giardina 0 0-0 0, Jack Long 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-19 53.

Lower Dauphin`14`8`11`18 — 51

Pittston Area`15`9`18`11 — 53

Three-point goals — LD 5 (Waters 2, Fortney, Rosati, Hofsass); PA 2 (Locker 2)