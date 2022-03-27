🔊 Listen to this

Players from Pittston Area and Wyoming Area will be teammates Friday night when the Dr. George P. Moses Wyoming Valley Conference Senior All-Star Games return.

The games are back after two years away – there was an alternative game played last year – but will be at a new site, the Wilkes-Barre Area High School gym. COVID precautions led to the cancellation of the games the last two years.

Girls will open the doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. followed by a boys game.

There will also be a 3-point shooting contest with the finals held at the doubleheader. Preliminaries of the 3-point contest will be conducted during a Monday practice session.

Related Video

Ethan Ghannam, Dom Jannuzzi, Jack Locker and J.J. Walsh from Pittston Area will join Wyoming Area’s Evan Melberger on the team coached by retiring Wilkes-Barre Area coach Pat Toole. Pittston Area assistant John Walsh will serve as Toole’s assistant coach on the team that also includes players from Wilkes-Barre Area, Berwick, Hanover Area, Nanticoke, Hazleton Area and MMI Prep.

Players from the WVC’s two championship team and two state semifinalists – Dallas and Holy Redeemer – will team up and be led by their coaches, Mark Belenski and Paul Guido. Matt Prociak, a Holy Redeemer player from Jenkins Township, will be among the players on the team that also draws its roster from Crestwood, Tunkhannock, Wyoming Valley West, Wyoming Seminary and Lake-Lehman.

Ava Butcher, Amanda Fath and Leah Zambetti from Division 1 champion Pittston Area and Rosalind Tart from Wyoming Area will be part of a team coached by Bill Phillips from Berwick. The team also has players from Berwick, Crestwood, Wyoming Valley West, Lake-Lehman, Wyoming Seminary and Dallas.

John Jezorwski from Holy Redeemer will coach a team with players from his team, Nanticoke, Wilkes-Barra Area, Tunkhannock and Hanover Area.

LACKAWANNA LEAGUE

The Lackawanna League will also hold an all-star doubleheader this season, instead of its usual games at separate sites.

Scranton High School will host the games Monday.

Ayden Davitt from Old Forge will play in the boys game.

Avery McNulty, a Scranton Prep player from Pittston, will play in the girls game.