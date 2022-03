🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area sprinter Adreanna Cunningham has committed to Ursinus College to continue her academic and athletic careers as a member of the track and field program at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III school. Front row, from left: Gabrielle Cunningham, sister; Adreanna Cunningham; Laschelle Cunningham, mother. Standing, Wyoming Area head coach and athletic director Joe Pizano (left) and assistant coach Mike Fanti.