Pittston Area graduate Kyle O’Fier tied the Bloomsburg University career mark for home runs by hitting two Monday in the Huskies’ 10-7 victory over East Stroudsburg.

O’Fier tied the record of 37 homers set by Berwick graduate Matt Karchner from 1986-89. Karchner went on to pitch six seasons in the Major Leagues with the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs.

O’Fier hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score 7-7. He hit a solo homer in the eighth to give Bloomsburg a 10-7 lead and tie the career mark.

O’Fier has 14 games remaining to break the record, but he has competition for the top spot. Fellow senior Ben Newbert is right behind him with 35 career home runs. Newbert graduated from Harriton High School.

O’Fier, who plays infield, is batting .264 this season with nine homers and 27 RBI. He has 154 career RBI. He was named All- Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference last year.