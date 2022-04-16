🔊 Listen to this

The start of Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 play did nothing to slow down the Wyoming Area baseball team.

Hunter Lawall threw a no-hitter Tuesday with 14 strikeouts when the Warriors defeated visiting Holy Redeemer, 7-0.

With another win later in the week, Wyoming Area improved to 2-0 in the division and 5-0 overall. The Warriors have outscored opponents, 56-14, winning by at least six runs in every game.

Lawall walked just one in the no-hitter and also provided three RBI.

Related Video

The only Holy Redeemer base runner came on a walk with one out in the fourth. Lawall struck out five straight through the end of the sixth, then got three straight groundouts to finish the no-hitter.

Wyoming Area scored one run each in the second and third innings, then broke the game open in the sixth with five runs.

The Warriors loaded the bases. J.J. Hood was hit by a pitch to drive in a run, then Lawall and John Morgan followed with consecutive, two-run singles.

Evan Melberger’s two-out single opened the scoring in the second.

Jack Mathis doubled to start the third and scored on a Lawall sacrifice fly.

Mathis, Lawall and Morgan each had two of the team’s seven hits. Mathis also stole two bases.

Wyoming Area 13, Hanover Area 2

J.J. Hood drove in seven runs Wednesday at Atlas Field as Wyoming Area wrapped up the WVC Division 2 victory in five innings on the 10-run rule.

The Warriors led 6-2 before Hood hit a grand slam in the fourth inning. His one-out, two-run homer ended the game in the fifth.

Hood finished 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and four runs scored.

Evan Melberger went 2-for-3 with a homer and three runs scored.

Jack Mathis drove in two runs.

Jake Kelleher scored twice and had two hits.

Nathan Novakowski was 2-for-2 and John Morgan also had two of the team’s 14 hits.

Sean Petrosky threw a five-hitter for the win. He walked two and struck out seven.

Hazleton Area 18, Pittston Area 4

HUGHESTOWN – Hazleton Area scored six runs in the top of the first inning Wednesday to turn a WVC Division 1 first-place showdown into a rout.

The Cougars rolled to their 23rd straight victory in the division. Both teams entered the game 3-0 in the division and came out of it with 4-1 overall records.

Pittston Area tried four pitchers and all got tagged for runs even when Hazleton Area went to its bench in the seven-run fifth.

“Offensively, I couldn’t be happier,” Patriots coach Paul Zaffuto said. “We’ve been getting blown away by Hazleton and upper-tier pitching for a long time. Today, all our guys gave good at-bats. Defensively, we played a good game.

“We just got some stuff to work on on the mound.”

The first five Cougars reached base.

Pittston Area scored in the first on a Silvio Giardina infield single. The Patriots scored three times in the fifth as Dominic Innamorati had a two-run single and Nick Cerasaro knocked in another with a single.

Jeremy Cawley doubled and scored.

Pittston Area 7, Dallas 2

Winning pitcher Nick Cerasaro drove in two runs in Monday’s WVC Division 1 road victory.

Cerasaro allowed four hits in five innings.

Eric Pisack got the last four outs for the save. He entered the game to protect a 3-2 lead before the Patriots tacked on four runs in the top of the seventh.

Troy Davis had two hits and scored twice.

Drew Menendez doubled and scored three times.