The Wyoming Area girls lacrosse offense reached new levels Tuesday and Wednesday in a pair of games that extended the Lady Warriors’ winning streak to five games.

Wyoming Area defeated Dallas, 18-11, then Lakeland, 23-2, in Tuesday and Wednesday Wyoming Valley Conference home games to improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Lady Warriors continued their rise while Pittston Area lost three straight after beginning 3-0.

The Lady Patriots gave up 16 goals in all three games, all road losses. They fell, 16-2, at Scranton Prep April 9; then 16-1 to Crestwood Tuesday and 16-6 to Abington Heights Wednesday.

Wyoming Area lost its only boys game, 19-6, at Dallas Wednesday.