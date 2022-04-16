🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area lineman Ryan Gilpin has committed to continue his academic and athletic careers at Delaware Valley where he will be part of an NCAA Division III power football program. Delaware Valley has won 36 straight Middle Atlantic Conference games, has made four trips to the national quarterfinals and was 11-0 and ranked in the top 10 in the country before losing in the second round of the 2021 playoffs. Front row, from left: Aubrey Gilpin, Amy Powers Gilpin, Ryan Gilpin, Marvin Gilpin and Barbara Powers. Back row, same order: assistant coaches Ken Kopetchney and Mike Fanti, head coach Randy Spencer, principal Dr. Jon Pollard and athletic director/assistant coach Joe Pizano.