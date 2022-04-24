Pittston Area’s Gianna Adams fanned nine in her team’s 11-3 victory over Hazleton Area on Wednesday.

Pittston Area’s Kallie Booth scores in the second inning as Hazleton Area catcher Kelsie Peters waits for the ball to arrive Wednesday afternoon.

Pittston right fielder Kallie Booth claps as she stands on second base looking at her dugout after hitting a double in the second inning Wednesday.

Hazleton Area’s Gabriela Terraccino race to third base during the first inning of play Wednesday.

HUGHESTOWN — Pittston Area right fielder Kallie Booth says she’s a better basketball player than softball player.

Well, she was selected the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 MVP in basketball as well as being named the Times Leader co-Player of the Year, so she’s probably correct.

Then comes a softball game like Wednesday where she demonstrated the gap between the court and the diamond might not be very big.

Booth did everything asked of a lead-off hitter. She went 5-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored. Plus, she made an outstanding catch in right field. All that coupled with teammates contributing throughout the lineup led to an 11-3 victory over Hazleton Area in a key Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

The Lady Patriots have since added another win to improve to 7-0 in the division and 9-0 overall. They maintained their lead over three teams trying to catch them, including Hazleton Area (3-2, 3-2).

Besides Booth, Tori Para was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Bella Giardina had two RBI and two runs scored. Ava Callahan was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Marina Antal was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Gianna Adams was 2-for-3 with two RBI and struck out nine in throwing a complete game.

Pittston Area sent nine batters to the plate in the first and second innings to take a 7-0 lead.

“Huge, huge,” Pittston Area coach Frank Parente said. “I always tell the girls the first inning is the inning where you want to come out and get a couple runs and start swinging the bats. It sets the tone for them at the plate.”

The defense played error-free softball, with Booth turning in the defense gem to end the sixth. Hazleton Area’s Kelsie Peters smoked a liner over Booth’s head, but she was able to run toward the fence and spear it while battling the sun.

“I really didn’t think I was going to catch it,” said Booth, who had a lot of softball showing at the top of her glove. “I just kind of sprinted my heart out and was like ‘Man, I really hope I’m catching this.’ I put my glove out and saw it was in it and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just caught that ball and I don’t know how.’ ”

The catch ended one of a few lost scoring opportunities for Hazleton Area, which left runners stranded on first and second. The Cougars got their lead-off hitters on in the first and fourth innings, but came up empty. They grouped four of their nine hits in a three-run third. Makenna Balay knocked in the first run with a sacrifice fly while Madison Forsythe had an RBI triple and Alyson Mummey had an RBI double.

Pittston Area answered in the bottom of the third with three runs, with two coming in on Antal’s double off the center-field fence.

“They out-hit us, they out-pitched us, they outplayed us defensively,” Hazleton Area coach Bob Bertoni said.

Para’s RBI double highlighted Pittston Area’s three-run first. Adams had a two-run single as the Patriots tacked on four more in the second.

Pittston Area 10, Wyoming Valley West 2

Sage Weidlich and Tori Para had three hits each from the top two spots in the order and Pittston Area used another fast start to win Friday’s WVC Division 1 road game.

The Lady Patriots scored three times in the first and two in the second for a 5-2 lead.

Weidlich homered twice, scored three runs and drove in three.

Para had a double, three runs and two RBI.

Skylar Borthwick also had three hits while Ava Callahan and Jiana Moran had two each.

While the Lady Patriots were banging out 16 hits, Para was tossing a five-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Pittston Area 15, Crestwood 0

Pittston Area needed just three innings to end Monday’s WVC Division 1 game on the Mercy Rule.

The Lady Patriots scored five runs in the first, nine in the second, then the one more they needed to end the game early with two outs in the bottom of the third.

Gianna Adams struck out five and did not walk a batter in the four-hit shutout.

Tori Para and Ava Callahan each had two runs, two hits and two RBI.

Sage Weidlich and Skylar Borthwick each had two runs and two RBI. Bella Giardina also had two hits and scored twice.